India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma attends CBSE National Adolescent Summit 2024 in Delhi, delivers keynote address

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma attends CBSE National Adolescent Summit 2024 in Delhi.

New Delhi: India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Saturday attended the 'CBSE National Adolescent Summit 2024' in the national capital. The Central Board of Secondary Education organised the National Adolescent Summit on life skills, mental health, safety, and well-being for CBSE-affiliated schools.

CBSE National Adolescent Summit 2024

This summit provided a national platform for students and teachers to exchange ideas, learn from best practices, and engage in creative discussions on important topics such as health, well-being, gender sensitivity and socio-cultural harmony.

Rajat Sharma's keynote address at National Adolescent Summit

During the special program of CBSE, Rajat Sharma stressed the need for the right use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the internet. He mentioned that AI and internet are not harmful, but their proper usage is essential. He described this as a major shift that needs to be addressed. This event was attended by students and teachers, and discussions were held on important topics such as mental health and well-being.

AI has given us new challenges

Speaking at the event, India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma said, "I have been attending this summit from last 25 years, and I enjoy coming here. Today, I want to discuss some important topics of today's time with teenagers and youth. The internet, social media, and AI have given us many new challenges, and I am working to find solutions to these issues. Currently, 'deepfake' videos are circulating on social media, including ones made with my own footage and people are trying to misuse that."

Difficult to trace those spreading fake videos

Senior journalist Rajat Sharma added, "Once, I interviewed Amitabh Bachchan when his film 'Bhootnath' was released. At that time an AI-generated video was made in which he was discussing pain relief medicine for joints. A complaint was filed with the police, but by the time they took action, the video had already reached millions. This is a huge problem. I filed a case in the Delhi High Court, which ordered the removal of such videos. But it’s very difficult to trace those who spread these videos."

Minor children being exploited easily

Rajat Sharma said, "Delhi Police identified 600 accounts where minor children were posing as gangsters with weapons. In such cases, it is our responsibility to make people aware and send the message that this is wrong. In areas like Nuh and Mewat, another big issue is that minors are being trained for doing fraudulent activities. Various modules are being used, and money is being extorted from people. Minor children are being used because they get bail very quickly."

People fall prey due to greed

Discussing the reasons behind the increase in such crimes, Rajat Sharma said, "It is important to understand why these crimes are happening. Most people want to make a lot of money in a short time. They are lured with job offers, and many fall into this trap for marriage or a good job. This is why it has become a major issue, resulting in empty bank accounts for many people, and some have even committed suicide."

Things changed drastically in last 3 years

Speaking about the growing craze for reels among youth, he said, "It is wrong to risk your life for making reels. More people die while making reels, but many more suffer from mental stress because they don't watch them. AI and the internet are not bad, but there is a need to work on how to use them properly. This is a big change, and we need to work on it. The scenario has changed drastically in the last three years. Lives are being lost, and we need to save them."

Spread awareness about 'digital fraud': Rajat Sharma

Regarding digital arrests, Rajat Sharma said, "Digital arrest is nothing, but people fall victim to fraud because they are threatened with police action to extort money. We need to spread awareness so that people will remain alert. We don't want to create a law like Australia. We must prevent such situations where the government has to enforce such kinds of laws in the country. Such restrictions are not right and if we all spread awareness then my visit here today will be successful."