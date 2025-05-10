India to treat any future terror attack as an Act of War and will respond accordingly: Govt sources India has declared that any future terrorist attack will be treated as an "Act of War," with a decisive military response. This comes amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, where India recently launched retaliatory strikes on six Pakistani airbases following multiple attacks.

New Delhi:

In a significant shift in its security posture, top Government of India (GoI) sources have stated that any future act of terrorism targeting Indian interests will be treated as an Act of War. The decision signals a tougher and more direct response policy, with officials confirming that such incidents will no longer be viewed solely as internal security challenges but will warrant a strong and decisive retaliatory response from the Indian state. The announcement comes amid intense hostilities with Pakistan, where both nations have been engaged in an escalating military conflict.

In the early hours of Saturday, India responded to a series of attacks launched by Pakistan by destroying six Pakistani airbases. The targeted airbases include Murid Airbase, Rafiqui Airbase, Nur Khan (Chaklala) Airbase, Rahimyar, Sukkur (Bholari), and Chunian Airbase. These precision strikes were carried out by Indian fighter jets, hitting Pakistani military targets, including radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army confirmed the successful operation, known as Operation Sindoor, during a joint press briefing with Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs officials. The Indian Air Force launched retaliatory strikes after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, using high-speed missiles, drones, and fighter aircraft.

Pakistan's attacks targeted military bases, including those in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, and even included strikes on hospitals and school premises at airbases in Srinagar, Awantipura, and Udhampur. “The Pakistan military has shown an irresponsible tendency by targeting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools in airbases,” said Colonel Qureshi.

The Indian armed forces swiftly repelled the attacks, with limited damage reported to Indian Air Force stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda. Despite the damage, Indian forces successfully neutralized the threats using precision ammunition and air-launched weapons. Indian officials also noted that Pakistan had been observed moving troops into forward areas along the border, further escalating tensions.

“Pakistan continues its provocations, using drones, long-range weapons, and fighter aircraft to target military installations,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. In a show of resolve, India has vowed to continue responding decisively to any future aggression, with the policy shift marking a critical moment in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. As intermittent firing continues along the Line of Control (LoC), both countries are on high alert, with diplomatic and military tensions mounting.