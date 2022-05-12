India successfully fires BrahMos missile from SU-30 MKI

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The missile was launched from a the Indian Airforce's Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

India successfully conducted the launch of the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos missile on Thursday.

The missile was launched from a the Indian Airforce's Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. The missle achieved a direct hit on the designated target. The launch took place from an area close to the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, the IAF had successfully test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet on the Eastern seaboard. The missile hit the target with accuracy and precision, officials said.

"Today on the Eastern seaboard, #IAF undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Su30 MkI aircraft. The missile achieved a direct hit on the target, a decommissioned #IndianNavy ship. The mission was undertaken in close coordination with @indiannavy," the IAF said in a tweet.

In 2016, the government had decided to integrate the air-launched variant of the Brahmos into over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets.

