India's comprehensive missile arsenal is a nightmare for enemies: Complete list of Indian missiles A look at the major missile systems currently in service or under development with the Indian Armed Forces, covering their range, speed, and capabilities.

New Delhi:

India has developed a comprehensive and sophisticated missile arsenal designed to protect its national security and project power across the region. Over the years, the country’s missile development programs have evolved, resulting in a wide range of both conventional and nuclear-capable systems. These missiles cater to diverse operational needs—from tactical battlefield support to strategic deterrence. Below is a comprehensive look at the major missile systems currently in service or under development with the Indian Armed Forces, covering their range, speed, and capabilities.

Ballistic missiles: Strategic deterrence and tactical advantage

India's ballistic missile development has progressed significantly, with several systems capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear payloads. These missiles are categorised based on their range, and they enhance India's strategic deterrence capabilities.

1. Agni series

The Agni missiles form the backbone of India's strategic missile arsenal, with a wide range of capabilities, including Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs) in some variants.

Agni-I:

Range: 700-900 km

Speed: Mach 3

Capabilities: A short-range, nuclear-capable missile. It is designed for quick battlefield deployment and can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

Agni-II:

Range: 2,000 km

Speed: Mach 3

Capabilities: A medium-range missile designed for regional deterrence. It can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads.

Agni-III:

Range: 3,000 km

Speed: Mach 3

Capabilities: An intermediate-range missile designed for greater payload capacity and enhanced targeting capabilities. It is nuclear-capable.

Agni-IV:

Range: 4,000 km

Speed: Mach 4

Capabilities: Equipped with MIRV capabilities, Agni-IV can strike multiple targets independently and is capable of carrying nuclear payloads.

Agni-V:

Range: 5,000+ km

Speed: Mach 5

Capabilities: An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) with MIRV capabilities, enhances India’s second-strike capabilities, capable of hitting targets in most parts of Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Agni-VI (Under Development):

Range: 6,000+ km

Speed: Mach 6

Capabilities: An advanced ICBM under development with enhanced range and payload capacity, this missile will further augment India's strategic deterrence.

2. Prithvi series

India's first indigenously developed missile system, the Prithvi series, is designed for battlefield use, providing a quick reaction option for the armed forces.

Prithvi-I:

Range: 150 km

Speed: Subsonic

Capabilities: A tactical missile for short-range strikes, especially for battlefield support.

Prithvi-II:

Range: 250 km

Speed: Subsonic

Capabilities: A short-to-medium-range missile used for both conventional and nuclear strikes.

Prithvi-III:

Range: 350 km

Speed: Subsonic

Capabilities: A heavier payload version of the Prithvi-II, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

3. Shaurya

Range: 700-800 km

Speed: Hypersonic (Mach 7)

Capabilities: A canister-launched surface-to-surface missile with advanced manoeuvrability and a strong deterrent capability.

Cruise Missiles: Precision strikes with flexibility

India has also focused on developing cruise missiles for precision strikes, both on land and at sea. These missiles offer the advantage of being able to fly low and avoid detection, making them effective in deep-strike operations.

1. BrahMos

Range: 300 km

Speed: Mach 2.8 to Mach 3

Capabilities: A supersonic cruise missile co-developed with Russia, capable of being launched from land, sea, or air platforms. It can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads and is one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world.

2. Nirbhay

Range: 1,000-1,500 km

Speed: Subsonic

Capabilities: A long-range, subsonic cruise missile designed for deep strike operations against high-value targets. It is designed to carry both conventional and nuclear payloads.

Surface-to-air missiles (SAMs): A multi-layered air defence network

India’s missile defence system is also bolstered by advanced surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), capable of intercepting incoming threats, including aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles.

1. Akash

Range: 25-45 km

Speed: Mach 2.5

Capabilities: A medium-range missile designed to intercept aircraft, UAVs, and cruise missiles. It is a mobile air defence system capable of engaging multiple targets simultaneously.

2. Barak-8 (LRSAM/MRSAM)

Range: 70-100 km

Speed: Mach 3

Capabilities: Developed in collaboration with Israel, this system can target aircraft, UAVs, and even ballistic missiles. It is operational across the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

3. SPYDER

Range: 20-50 km

Speed: Mach 4

Capabilities: A quick-reaction system designed for engaging aerial threats. It uses both infrared and radar guidance and has been deployed across various branches of the Indian armed forces.

4. S-400 Triumph (Under Induction)

Range: 400 km

Speed: Mach 14 (capable of intercepting ballistic missiles)

Capabilities: This Russian-made air defence system, capable of targeting aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, will significantly enhance India’s air defence capabilities upon induction.

Anti-ship and anti-submarine missiles: Naval deterrence

The Indian Navy is equipped with a series of missiles designed for both anti-ship and anti-submarine operations, strengthening its maritime defence posture.

1. BrahMos (Naval Variant)

Range: 300 km

Speed: Mach 2.8 to Mach 3

Capabilities: A supersonic missile capable of targeting ships, land targets, and submarines. It has been deployed on Indian naval ships and submarines.

2. Dhanush

Range: 350 km

Speed: Mach 2

Capabilities: A naval version of the Prithvi missile, it is designed to provide the Indian Navy with the capability to strike both land and sea-based targets.

3. Varunastra

Range: 40 km

Speed: Subsonic

Capabilities: An advanced anti-submarine torpedo designed to be launched from submarines and surface ships, enhancing the Navy's capabilities to counter underwater threats.

Anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs): Ground warfare and armour penetration

India's missile systems also include a variety of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), offering a critical advantage in ground combat.

1. NAG

Range: 3-4 km

Speed: Mach 1.5

Capabilities: A fire-and-forget, third-generation missile developed by DRDO for use against heavily armoured vehicles.

2. Spike

Range: 2.5-4 km

Speed: Mach 2

Capabilities: An Israeli-imported missile system used for the precise targeting of tanks and armoured vehicles.

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

Lakshya: An Indian high-speed target drone system developed by DRDO, used for live-fire training exercises.

Abhyas: A high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT) system derived from Lakshya, designed for aerial target training.

Future developments: Expanding India’s strategic missile capabilities

India's missile development programs continue to advance, with a focus on enhancing the range, accuracy, and payload capacity of its missile systems. The Agni-VI and BrahMos-II (hypersonic version) are prime examples of the next generation of missile technology. India is also investing in the development of Submarine-launched Ballistic missiles (SLBMs), such as the K-4 and K-5, which will give the nation a robust second-strike capability in case of nuclear conflict.

India's missile capabilities span a diverse range of systems, including ballistic, cruise, surface-to-air, anti-ship, and anti-tank missiles. The development and induction of advanced missile systems have significantly enhanced India’s defence posture, ensuring a strong deterrence against any adversary. With an eye on future advancements, India continues to develop cutting-edge missile technology, strengthening its strategic capabilities and ensuring national security. The combination of land, sea, and air-based missile systems makes India's defence arsenal one of the most formidable in the world.

