Monday, October 05, 2020
     
  India records single-day spike of 74,442 COVID-19 cases, 903 deaths; tally crosses 66-lakh mark

India records single-day spike of 74,442 COVID-19 cases, 903 deaths; tally crosses 66-lakh mark

India on Monday recorded as many as 74,442 new coronavirus cases and 903 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 66 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2020 9:28 IST
India records single-day spike of 75,829 COVID-19 cases, 940 deaths; tally crosses 65-lakh mark
India records single-day spike of 75,829 COVID-19 cases, 940 deaths; tally crosses 65-lakh mark

India on Monday recorded as many as 74,442 new coronavirus cases and 903 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 66 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 66,23,816 while the death toll climbed to 1,02,685 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,34,427 are active cases, 55,86,704 recovered, according to the health ministry. 

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 35 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,036,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday, the total number of cases stood at 35,075,423 and the fatalities rose to 1,036,095, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,915,289), Russia (1,209,039), Colombia (855,052), Peru (821,564), Argentina (798,486), Spain (789,932), Mexico (761,665), South Africa (681,289), France (629,509), the UK (505,619), Iran (471,772), Chile (470,179), Iraq (379,141), Bangladesh (368,690), and Saudi Arabia (336,387), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (101,782), the UK (42,440), Italy (35,986), Peru (32,609), France (32,171), Spain (32,086), Iran (26,957), Colombia (26,712), Russia (21,260), Argentina (21,018), South Africa (16,976), Chile (12,979), Ecuador (11,647), Indonesia (11,151) and Belgium (10,044).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 182 3649 53  
2 Andhra Pradesh 54400 882  658875 7084  5981 40 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2953 62  7577 189  18  
4 Assam 33324 609  152127 1351  749 14 
5 Bihar 11795 198  175458 1526  915
6 Chandigarh 1673 119  10598 202  174
7 Chhattisgarh 28548 744  93731 2654  1045 14 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 105 2980 13  2  
9 Delhi 24753 481  260350 3126  5510 38 
10 Goa 4839 84  30033 506  456
11 Gujarat 16809 47  122233 1246  3496
12 Haryana 12067 801  120341 2083  1470 20 
13 Himachal Pradesh 3273 19  12361 168  217
14 Jammu and Kashmir 15460 186  62404 1053  1242 11 
15 Jharkhand 10936 75531 927  743
16 Karnataka 115593 2791  515782 7287  9286 67 
17 Kerala 84579 3679  144471 4851  836 23 
18 Ladakh 1106 3354 39  61  
19 Madhya Pradesh 19372 435  113832 2120  2434 35 
20 Maharashtra 255722 2826  1149603 15048  38084 326 
21 Manipur 2576 79  9205 124  74
22 Meghalaya 2209 126  4393 74  54  
23 Mizoram 313 35  1807 35  0  
24 Nagaland 1226 71  5309 52  17  
25 Odisha 29504 797  202302 4108  907 15 
26 Puducherry 4787 87  23763 419  539
27 Punjab 13577 712  100977 1509  3603 41 
28 Rajasthan 21154 79  121331 2090  1545 15 
29 Sikkim 649 2480 32  45
30 Tamil Nadu 46120 135  564092 5558  9784 66 
31 Telengana 27052 849  172388 2176  1171
32 Tripura 4858 313  21876 466  299
33 Uttarakhand 9089 1013  41740 402  652
34 Uttar Pradesh 46385 1438  362052 5226  6029 52 
35 West Bengal 27439 309  237698 2986  5194 62 
Total# 934427 3198  5586703 76737  102685 903 

