India records single-day spike of 74,442 COVID-19 cases, 903 deaths; tally crosses 66-lakh mark

India on Monday recorded as many as 74,442 new coronavirus cases and 903 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 66 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 66,23,816 while the death toll climbed to 1,02,685 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,34,427 are active cases, 55,86,704 recovered, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 35 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,036,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Monday, the total number of cases stood at 35,075,423 and the fatalities rose to 1,036,095, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,915,289), Russia (1,209,039), Colombia (855,052), Peru (821,564), Argentina (798,486), Spain (789,932), Mexico (761,665), South Africa (681,289), France (629,509), the UK (505,619), Iran (471,772), Chile (470,179), Iraq (379,141), Bangladesh (368,690), and Saudi Arabia (336,387), the CSSE figures showed.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (101,782), the UK (42,440), Italy (35,986), Peru (32,609), France (32,171), Spain (32,086), Iran (26,957), Colombia (26,712), Russia (21,260), Argentina (21,018), South Africa (16,976), Chile (12,979), Ecuador (11,647), Indonesia (11,151) and Belgium (10,044).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|182
|9
|3649
|7
|53
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|54400
|882
|658875
|7084
|5981
|40
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2953
|62
|7577
|189
|18
|4
|Assam
|33324
|609
|152127
|1351
|749
|14
|5
|Bihar
|11795
|198
|175458
|1526
|915
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|1673
|119
|10598
|202
|174
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|28548
|744
|93731
|2654
|1045
|14
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|105
|4
|2980
|13
|2
|9
|Delhi
|24753
|481
|260350
|3126
|5510
|38
|10
|Goa
|4839
|84
|30033
|506
|456
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|16809
|47
|122233
|1246
|3496
|9
|12
|Haryana
|12067
|801
|120341
|2083
|1470
|20
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3273
|19
|12361
|168
|217
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|15460
|186
|62404
|1053
|1242
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|10936
|3
|75531
|927
|743
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|115593
|2791
|515782
|7287
|9286
|67
|17
|Kerala
|84579
|3679
|144471
|4851
|836
|23
|18
|Ladakh
|1106
|5
|3354
|39
|61
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|19372
|435
|113832
|2120
|2434
|35
|20
|Maharashtra
|255722
|2826
|1149603
|15048
|38084
|326
|21
|Manipur
|2576
|79
|9205
|124
|74
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|2209
|126
|4393
|74
|54
|23
|Mizoram
|313
|35
|1807
|35
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1226
|71
|5309
|52
|17
|25
|Odisha
|29504
|797
|202302
|4108
|907
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|4787
|87
|23763
|419
|539
|5
|27
|Punjab
|13577
|712
|100977
|1509
|3603
|41
|28
|Rajasthan
|21154
|79
|121331
|2090
|1545
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|649
|9
|2480
|32
|45
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46120
|135
|564092
|5558
|9784
|66
|31
|Telengana
|27052
|849
|172388
|2176
|1171
|8
|32
|Tripura
|4858
|313
|21876
|466
|299
|6
|33
|Uttarakhand
|9089
|1013
|41740
|402
|652
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|46385
|1438
|362052
|5226
|6029
|52
|35
|West Bengal
|27439
|309
|237698
|2986
|5194
|62
|Total#
|934427
|3198
|5586703
|76737
|102685
|903