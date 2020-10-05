India records single-day spike of 74,442 COVID-19 cases, 903 deaths; tally crosses 66-lakh mark

Image Source : AP India records single-day spike of 75,829 COVID-19 cases, 940 deaths; tally crosses 65-lakh mark

India on Monday recorded as many as 74,442 new coronavirus cases and 903 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 66 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 66,23,816 while the death toll climbed to 1,02,685 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,34,427 are active cases, 55,86,704 recovered, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 35 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,036,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday, the total number of cases stood at 35,075,423 and the fatalities rose to 1,036,095, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,915,289), Russia (1,209,039), Colombia (855,052), Peru (821,564), Argentina (798,486), Spain (789,932), Mexico (761,665), South Africa (681,289), France (629,509), the UK (505,619), Iran (471,772), Chile (470,179), Iraq (379,141), Bangladesh (368,690), and Saudi Arabia (336,387), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (101,782), the UK (42,440), Italy (35,986), Peru (32,609), France (32,171), Spain (32,086), Iran (26,957), Colombia (26,712), Russia (21,260), Argentina (21,018), South Africa (16,976), Chile (12,979), Ecuador (11,647), Indonesia (11,151) and Belgium (10,044).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 182 9 3649 7 53 2 Andhra Pradesh 54400 882 658875 7084 5981 40 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2953 62 7577 189 18 4 Assam 33324 609 152127 1351 749 14 5 Bihar 11795 198 175458 1526 915 3 6 Chandigarh 1673 119 10598 202 174 2 7 Chhattisgarh 28548 744 93731 2654 1045 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 105 4 2980 13 2 9 Delhi 24753 481 260350 3126 5510 38 10 Goa 4839 84 30033 506 456 6 11 Gujarat 16809 47 122233 1246 3496 9 12 Haryana 12067 801 120341 2083 1470 20 13 Himachal Pradesh 3273 19 12361 168 217 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 15460 186 62404 1053 1242 11 15 Jharkhand 10936 3 75531 927 743 9 16 Karnataka 115593 2791 515782 7287 9286 67 17 Kerala 84579 3679 144471 4851 836 23 18 Ladakh 1106 5 3354 39 61 19 Madhya Pradesh 19372 435 113832 2120 2434 35 20 Maharashtra 255722 2826 1149603 15048 38084 326 21 Manipur 2576 79 9205 124 74 3 22 Meghalaya 2209 126 4393 74 54 23 Mizoram 313 35 1807 35 0 24 Nagaland 1226 71 5309 52 17 25 Odisha 29504 797 202302 4108 907 15 26 Puducherry 4787 87 23763 419 539 5 27 Punjab 13577 712 100977 1509 3603 41 28 Rajasthan 21154 79 121331 2090 1545 15 29 Sikkim 649 9 2480 32 45 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46120 135 564092 5558 9784 66 31 Telengana 27052 849 172388 2176 1171 8 32 Tripura 4858 313 21876 466 299 6 33 Uttarakhand 9089 1013 41740 402 652 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 46385 1438 362052 5226 6029 52 35 West Bengal 27439 309 237698 2986 5194 62 Total# 934427 3198 5586703 76737 102685 903

