India records highest single-day spike of 77,266 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 33-lakh mark

India witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases again on Friday morning after the country recorded as many as 77,266 new coronavirus cases and 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 33 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2020 9:29 IST
Image Source : PTI

Health workers carry medical waste for disposal at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, during the biweekly COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug 27, 2020.

India’s tally now stands at  33,87,501. Out of these, 7,42,023 are active cases while 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated & 61,529 deaths according to the health ministry. On Wednesday recorded 67,150 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 829,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,356,619 and the fatalities rose to 829,861, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,310,234), and is followed by Russia (972,972), South Africa (618,286), Peru (613,378), Mexico (579,914), Colombia (572,243), Spain (429,507), Chile (404,102), Argentina (380,292), Iran (367,796), the UK (332,491), Saudi Arabia (311,855), Bangladesh (304,583), France (297,485), Pakistan (294,638), Turkey (263,998), Italy (263,949), Germany (240,571), Iraq (219,435), Philippines (205,581), Indonesia (162,884), Canada (128,836), Qatar (117,988), Ukraine (114,663), Bolivia (112,094), Ecuador (111,219), Israel (110,403) and Kazakhstan (105,243), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 602 33  2374 65  42
2 Andhra Pradesh 94209 2001  295248 8528  3633 92 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1007 20  2621 58  5  
4 Assam 19222 313  79307 2345  278
5 Bihar 19067 756  109175 2814  538
6 Chandigarh 1544 1977 181  43
7 Chhattisgarh 11136 962  14607 462  245 14 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 348 16  1916 54  2  
9 Delhi 13208 688  150027 1130  4369 22 
10 Goa 3445 94  11867 356  171
11 Gujarat 14742 25  73475 1193  2962 17 
12 Haryana 9962 204  48690 1077  646 12 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1460 19  4008 198  33
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7743 113  26721 528  671 14 
15 Jharkhand 11096 761  22927 578  373 11 
16 Karnataka 85006 1379  219554 7866  5232 141 
17 Kerala 22737 329  43757 2067  267 10 
18 Ladakh 825 21  1640 60  27
19 Madhya Pradesh 12422 86  44453 1207  1306 24 
20 Maharashtra 178561 5366  531563 9136  23444 355 
21 Manipur 1743 12  3957 128  25  
22 Meghalaya 1222 54  899 25  8  
23 Mizoram 474 20  500 27  0  
24 Nagaland 1040 118  2735 124  9  
25 Odisha 25215 867  65323 2510  448
26 Puducherry 4483 219  7761 275  190 10 
27 Punjab 15608 968  30972 741  1256 37 
28 Rajasthan 14425 326  60585 1006  1005 13 
29 Sikkim 388 19  1151 75  3  
30 Tamil Nadu 52364 343930 5870  6948 109 
31 Telengana 28941 1341  87675 1580  799 11 
32 Tripura 3486 360  6839 142  89
33 Uttarakhand 5274 468  11775 251  228
34 Uttar Pradesh 52309 992  152893 4331  3217 68 
35 West Bengal 26709 245  121046 3189  3017 53 
Total# 742023 16032  2583948 60177  61529 1057 

