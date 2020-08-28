India records highest single-day spike of 77,266 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 33-lakh mark

India witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases again on Friday morning after the country recorded as many as 77,266 new coronavirus cases and 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 33 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.
India’s tally now stands at 33,87,501. Out of these, 7,42,023 are active cases while 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated & 61,529 deaths according to the health ministry. On Wednesday recorded 67,150 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 829,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,356,619 and the fatalities rose to 829,861, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,310,234), and is followed by Russia (972,972), South Africa (618,286), Peru (613,378), Mexico (579,914), Colombia (572,243), Spain (429,507), Chile (404,102), Argentina (380,292), Iran (367,796), the UK (332,491), Saudi Arabia (311,855), Bangladesh (304,583), France (297,485), Pakistan (294,638), Turkey (263,998), Italy (263,949), Germany (240,571), Iraq (219,435), Philippines (205,581), Indonesia (162,884), Canada (128,836), Qatar (117,988), Ukraine (114,663), Bolivia (112,094), Ecuador (111,219), Israel (110,403) and Kazakhstan (105,243), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|602
|33
|2374
|65
|42
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|94209
|2001
|295248
|8528
|3633
|92
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1007
|20
|2621
|58
|5
|4
|Assam
|19222
|313
|79307
|2345
|278
|4
|5
|Bihar
|19067
|756
|109175
|2814
|538
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|1544
|5
|1977
|181
|43
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|11136
|962
|14607
|462
|245
|14
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|348
|16
|1916
|54
|2
|9
|Delhi
|13208
|688
|150027
|1130
|4369
|22
|10
|Goa
|3445
|94
|11867
|356
|171
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|14742
|25
|73475
|1193
|2962
|17
|12
|Haryana
|9962
|204
|48690
|1077
|646
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1460
|19
|4008
|198
|33
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7743
|113
|26721
|528
|671
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|11096
|761
|22927
|578
|373
|11
|16
|Karnataka
|85006
|1379
|219554
|7866
|5232
|141
|17
|Kerala
|22737
|329
|43757
|2067
|267
|10
|18
|Ladakh
|825
|21
|1640
|60
|27
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12422
|86
|44453
|1207
|1306
|24
|20
|Maharashtra
|178561
|5366
|531563
|9136
|23444
|355
|21
|Manipur
|1743
|12
|3957
|128
|25
|22
|Meghalaya
|1222
|54
|899
|25
|8
|23
|Mizoram
|474
|20
|500
|27
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1040
|118
|2735
|124
|9
|25
|Odisha
|25215
|867
|65323
|2510
|448
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|4483
|219
|7761
|275
|190
|10
|27
|Punjab
|15608
|968
|30972
|741
|1256
|37
|28
|Rajasthan
|14425
|326
|60585
|1006
|1005
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|388
|19
|1151
|75
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52364
|2
|343930
|5870
|6948
|109
|31
|Telengana
|28941
|1341
|87675
|1580
|799
|11
|32
|Tripura
|3486
|360
|6839
|142
|89
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5274
|468
|11775
|251
|228
|9
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|52309
|992
|152893
|4331
|3217
|68
|35
|West Bengal
|26709
|245
|121046
|3189
|3017
|53
|Total#
|742023
|16032
|2583948
|60177
|61529
|1057