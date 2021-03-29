India records over 68,000 COVID cases in last 24 hours, biggest 1-day spike since October

Image Source : PTI India records over 68,000 COVID cases in 24 hours, biggest 1-day hike since October

India on Monday recorded 68,020 new coronavirus cases, making it the biggest one-day hike since October and 291 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload of the country to over 1.20 crore. The country also reported 32,231 recoveries on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,13,55,993, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning.

Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,21,808, which comprise 4.33 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 per cent, the data stated.

A total of 68,020 new cases were reported in a day, the highest recorded since October 11 last year, taking the country's tally of cases to 1,20,39,644, while the death toll increased to 1,61,843 with 291 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 74,383 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,13,319 samples were tested on Sunday. The total number of samples tested until now has reached 24,18,64,161.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,55,993, while the case fatality rate has further has dropped to 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributing, reporting 40,414 new COVID-19 cases and 108 related deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday instructed senior officials of the State Health Department and the COVID task force to prepare for lockdown as people in the state continue to violate COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that a second Covid lockdown in the national capital is "not a solution".

"As of now, there is no possibility of another lockdown. We had tried it earlier with not much success. Experts had said that due to its 14-day cycle (of the infection), a 21-day lockdown would stop the spread of the virus but that did not happen. So for me, lockdown is no solution," Jain had said on Saturday.

