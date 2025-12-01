India plans to pitch for Su-57 fighters, S-500 missiles defence shield with Russia during Modi-Putin meeting India is planning to pitch for the Russian fighter jets Su-57 and S-500 missile during the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian President is set to visit India on his two-day tour on December 4 and 5.

New Delhi:

India plans to start talks with Russia to purchase the Su-57 fighter jets and S-500 missile defence system during the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India this week, Bloomberg reported.

Putin will be arriving in India on December 4 for his two-day visit to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So far, 22 annual summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia. The upcoming one is likely to produce significant outcomes to further solidify bilateral strategic ties between the two nations, people familiar with the matter said.

One of them is likely to be that of India pitching for the Su-57 fighters and the S-500 missile defence system. India currently has more than 200 Russian fighter jets and many batteries of the S-400 air defence system, which were used during the brief military conflict with Pakistan.

Earlier, as per reports, India was expected to issue a request for proposal (RFP) to Russia for its purchase of 300 Russian missiles to boost its S-400 air defence systems that were used during the Operation Sindoor. New Delhi is also seeking five S-400 squadrons at the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 5.

According to a Times of India report, India may consider purchasing two to three squadrons of Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi-57 fighter jets, which Moscow is actively promoting as an alternative to the American F-35 Lightning II.

Meanwhile, Putin will arrive in India after the invitation from PM Modi. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing the visit, recently said that it will set the vision for strengthening the India-Russia 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a State visit to India from December 4 to 5 for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit," it said.

President Droupadi Murmu will also receive Putin and host a banquet in his honour. "The forthcoming State visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in a brief statement.