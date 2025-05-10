India-Pakistan conflict: List of Pakistan missiles and their capabilities Pakistan possesses an array of other ballistic missiles, some with ranges up to 2,700 kilometres, though several are still under development. Have a look at the Pakistan missiles and their capabilities here.

New Delhi:

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 Indian civilians lost their lives, relations between India and Pakistan have sharply deteriorated, edging dangerously close to a war-like situation. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups, prompting India to take strong retaliatory steps, including severing all diplomatic ties with Islamabad. One of the boldest decisions was the revocation of the Indus Waters Treaty, a move that has left the Pakistani government visibly rattled, which has sparked a series of anti-India statements from its ministers and political leaders.

Amid this escalating tension, Pakistan has recently test-fired a new ballistic missile, known as the 'Abdali Weapon System', with a strike range of 450 kilometres. The missile is named after Ahmad Shah Abdali, the 18th-century founder of modern Afghanistan. In addition to Abdali, Pakistan possesses an array of other ballistic missiles, some with ranges up to 2,700 kilometres, though several are still under development.

A closer look at Pakistan's missile arsenal

1. Hatf 1

The Hatf 1 is a short-range, road-mobile, solid-fuelled ballistic missile and represents the first generation of Pakistan's missile programme. Over the years, three variants—Hatf 1, 1A, and 1B—have been tested.

• First tested: 1989

• Inducted by Army: 1992

• Latest version (1B): Tested in February 2000, inducted in 2004

• Class: Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM)

• Length: 6.0 metres

• Diameter: 0.56 metres

• Launch Weight: 1,500 kg

• Payload Capacity: 500 kg

• Range: 70 to 100 kilometres

• Warhead: Conventional

• In Service Since: 1992

2. Hatf 2 / Abdali

The Hatf 2 (Abdali) is a short-range, road-mobile, solid-fuel ballistic missile developed by Pakistan in 2005. It is an upgraded version of the Hatf 1 and is designed for more precise and longer-range tactical operations.

• Class: Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM)

• Length: 6.5 metres

• Diameter: 0.56 metres

• Launch Weight: 1,750 kg

• Payload Capacity: 250–450 kg

• Range: 180–200 kilometres

• Warhead Types: High Explosive (HE), Submunitions, Conventional

• Operational Since: 2005

3. Hatf 3 / Ghaznavi

Ghaznavi has been part of the Pakistan Army’s operational inventory since 2004. With a range of up to 300 kilometres, it can strike targets well within the strategic depth of neighbouring territories.

• Class: Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM)

• Length: 8.5 metres

• Diameter: 0.8 metres

• Launch Weight: 4,650 kg

• Payload Capacity: 700 kg

• Range: 300 kilometres

• Warhead Types: High Explosive (HE), Submunitions, and 12–20 kiloton Nuclear Warheads

• Operational Since: 2004

4. Hatf 4 / Shaheen-1

The Hatf 4, also known as Shaheen-1, is a potent short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) developed by Pakistan with significant Chinese support. This missile is based on China’s DF-15 missile platform and represents a major leap in range and payload compared to its predecessors.

• Class: Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM)

• Length: 12.0 metres

• Diameter: 1.0 metres

• Launch Weight: 9,500 kg

• Payload Capacity: 700–1,000 kg

• Range: 750–900 kilometres

• Warhead Types: High Explosive (HE), Submunitions, 35-kiloton Nuclear, and Chemical Warheads

• Operational Since: 2003

5. Ghauri

This is a medium-range ballistic missile included in the arsenal of the Pakistani military, with a strike capability of up to 1,500 kilometres. The missile is capable of carrying nuclear weapons and can also be loaded with chemical weapons.

• Class: Medium-Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM)

• Length: 15.9 metres

• Diameter: 1.35 metres

• Weight: 15,850 kilograms

• Payload Weight: 700+ kilograms

• Strike Range: 1250 to 1500 kilometres

• Warhead: HE (High Explosive), Submunition, 12–35 kT Nuclear, Chemical

• Service Year: Operational since 2003

6. Hatf 6 / Shaheen 2

This is a medium-range ballistic missile and an upgraded version of the Shaheen-1. It has a strike range of up to 2000 kilometres. Like its predecessor, this missile can also carry nuclear and chemical warheads.

• Class: Medium-Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM)

• Length: 17.2 metres

• Diameter: 1.4 metres

• Weight: 23,600 kilograms

• Payload Weight: 700 kilograms

• Strike Range: 1500 to 2000 kilometres

• Warhead: HE (High Explosive), Submunition, 15–35 kT Nuclear, Chemical

• Service Year: Operational since 2014

7. Hatf 7 / Babur

Named after the Mughal invader Babur, this is a Pakistani submarine-launched cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads. It has a range of up to 700 kilometres.

• Class: Subsonic Cruise Missile (SCM)

• Length: 6.2 metres

• Diameter: 0.52 metres

• Weight: 1,500 kilograms

• Payload Weight: 450 to 500 kilograms

• Strike Range: 350 to 700 kilometres

• Warhead: HE (High Explosive), Submunition, 10–35 kT Nuclear

• Service Year: Operational since 2010

8. Hatf Ra'ad

This is a cruise missile currently under development by Pakistan. It uses a turbojet engine and has a strike range of 350 kilometres. This missile is also capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

• Class: Subsonic Cruise Missile (SCM)

• Length: 4.85 metres

• Diameter: 0.5 metres

• Weight: Under development

• Payload Weight: Under development

• Strike Range: 350 kilometres

• Warhead: HE (High Explosive), Submunition, Nuclear

• Service Year: Under development

9. Hatf Nasr

This is a short-range ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads. It was first revealed by Pakistan in 2011 and is believed to be based on the Chinese tactical rocket WS-2.

• Class: Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM)

• Length: 6.0 metres

• Diameter: 0.4 metres

• Weight: 1,200 kilograms

• Payload Weight: 400 kilograms

• Strike Range: 70 kilometres

• Warhead: Nuclear

• Service Year: Operational since 2013

10. Shaheen 3

This is the latest version of Pakistan’s Shaheen medium-range ballistic missile, which is currently under development. It has a strike range of up to 2,750 kilometres.

• Class: Medium-Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM)

• Length: 19.metresrs

• Diameter: 1.4 metres

• Weight: Under development

• Payload Weight: Under development

• Strike Range: 2,750 kilometres

• Warhead: Nuclear, Conventional

• Service Year: Under development

11. Exocet

This is Pakistan’s anti-ship cruise missile, which has been part of the military fleet since 1975. The missile technology was acquired by Pakistan from France.

• Class: Anti-Ship Cruise Missile (ASCM)

• Length: 4.69 to 5.95 metres

• Diameter: 350 millimetres

• Weight: 655 to 870 kilograms

• Payload Weight: 165 kilograms

• Strike Range: 40 to 180 kilometres

• Warhead: 165 kilograms HE (High Explosive) Fragmentation, Semi-Armour

• Service Year: Operational since 1975

12. Ababeel

This is a medium-range ballistic missile developed by Pakistan, with a range of up to 2,200 kilometres. The missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

• Class: Medium-Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM)

• Length: Under development

• Diameter: Estimated 1.7 metres

• Weight: Under development

• Payload Weight: Under development

• Strike Range: 2,200 kilometres

• Warhead: Nuclear, Conventional

• Service Year: Under development