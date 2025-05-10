India-Pakistan conflict: List of Pakistan missiles and their capabilities

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 Indian civilians lost their lives, relations between India and Pakistan have sharply deteriorated, edging dangerously close to a war-like situation. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups, prompting India to take strong retaliatory steps, including severing all diplomatic ties with Islamabad. One of the boldest decisions was the revocation of the Indus Waters Treaty, a move that has left the Pakistani government visibly rattled, which has sparked a series of anti-India statements from its ministers and political leaders.
Amid this escalating tension, Pakistan has recently test-fired a new ballistic missile, known as the 'Abdali Weapon System', with a strike range of 450 kilometres. The missile is named after Ahmad Shah Abdali, the 18th-century founder of modern Afghanistan. In addition to Abdali, Pakistan possesses an array of other ballistic missiles, some with ranges up to 2,700 kilometres, though several are still under development.
A closer look at Pakistan's missile arsenal
1. Hatf 1
The Hatf 1 is a short-range, road-mobile, solid-fuelled ballistic missile and represents the first generation of Pakistan's missile programme. Over the years, three variants—Hatf 1, 1A, and 1B—have been tested.
• First tested: 1989
• Inducted by Army: 1992
• Latest version (1B): Tested in February 2000, inducted in 2004
• Class: Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM)
• Length: 6.0 metres
• Diameter: 0.56 metres
• Launch Weight: 1,500 kg
• Payload Capacity: 500 kg
• Range: 70 to 100 kilometres
• Warhead: Conventional
• In Service Since: 1992
2. Hatf 2 / Abdali
The Hatf 2 (Abdali) is a short-range, road-mobile, solid-fuel ballistic missile developed by Pakistan in 2005. It is an upgraded version of the Hatf 1 and is designed for more precise and longer-range tactical operations.
• Class: Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM)
• Length: 6.5 metres
• Diameter: 0.56 metres
• Launch Weight: 1,750 kg
• Payload Capacity: 250–450 kg
• Range: 180–200 kilometres
• Warhead Types: High Explosive (HE), Submunitions, Conventional
• Operational Since: 2005
3. Hatf 3 / Ghaznavi
Ghaznavi has been part of the Pakistan Army’s operational inventory since 2004. With a range of up to 300 kilometres, it can strike targets well within the strategic depth of neighbouring territories.
• Class: Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM)
• Length: 8.5 metres
• Diameter: 0.8 metres
• Launch Weight: 4,650 kg
• Payload Capacity: 700 kg
• Range: 300 kilometres
• Warhead Types: High Explosive (HE), Submunitions, and 12–20 kiloton Nuclear Warheads
• Operational Since: 2004
4. Hatf 4 / Shaheen-1
The Hatf 4, also known as Shaheen-1, is a potent short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) developed by Pakistan with significant Chinese support. This missile is based on China’s DF-15 missile platform and represents a major leap in range and payload compared to its predecessors.
• Class: Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM)
• Length: 12.0 metres
• Diameter: 1.0 metres
• Launch Weight: 9,500 kg
• Payload Capacity: 700–1,000 kg
• Range: 750–900 kilometres
• Warhead Types: High Explosive (HE), Submunitions, 35-kiloton Nuclear, and Chemical Warheads
• Operational Since: 2003
5. Ghauri
This is a medium-range ballistic missile included in the arsenal of the Pakistani military, with a strike capability of up to 1,500 kilometres. The missile is capable of carrying nuclear weapons and can also be loaded with chemical weapons.
• Class: Medium-Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM)
• Length: 15.9 metres
• Diameter: 1.35 metres
• Weight: 15,850 kilograms
• Payload Weight: 700+ kilograms
• Strike Range: 1250 to 1500 kilometres
• Warhead: HE (High Explosive), Submunition, 12–35 kT Nuclear, Chemical
• Service Year: Operational since 2003
6. Hatf 6 / Shaheen 2
This is a medium-range ballistic missile and an upgraded version of the Shaheen-1. It has a strike range of up to 2000 kilometres. Like its predecessor, this missile can also carry nuclear and chemical warheads.
• Class: Medium-Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM)
• Length: 17.2 metres
• Diameter: 1.4 metres
• Weight: 23,600 kilograms
• Payload Weight: 700 kilograms
• Strike Range: 1500 to 2000 kilometres
• Warhead: HE (High Explosive), Submunition, 15–35 kT Nuclear, Chemical
• Service Year: Operational since 2014
7. Hatf 7 / Babur
Named after the Mughal invader Babur, this is a Pakistani submarine-launched cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads. It has a range of up to 700 kilometres.
• Class: Subsonic Cruise Missile (SCM)
• Length: 6.2 metres
• Diameter: 0.52 metres
• Weight: 1,500 kilograms
• Payload Weight: 450 to 500 kilograms
• Strike Range: 350 to 700 kilometres
• Warhead: HE (High Explosive), Submunition, 10–35 kT Nuclear
• Service Year: Operational since 2010
8. Hatf Ra'ad
This is a cruise missile currently under development by Pakistan. It uses a turbojet engine and has a strike range of 350 kilometres. This missile is also capable of carrying nuclear warheads.
• Class: Subsonic Cruise Missile (SCM)
• Length: 4.85 metres
• Diameter: 0.5 metres
• Weight: Under development
• Payload Weight: Under development
• Strike Range: 350 kilometres
• Warhead: HE (High Explosive), Submunition, Nuclear
• Service Year: Under development
9. Hatf Nasr
This is a short-range ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads. It was first revealed by Pakistan in 2011 and is believed to be based on the Chinese tactical rocket WS-2.
• Class: Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM)
• Length: 6.0 metres
• Diameter: 0.4 metres
• Weight: 1,200 kilograms
• Payload Weight: 400 kilograms
• Strike Range: 70 kilometres
• Warhead: Nuclear
• Service Year: Operational since 2013
10. Shaheen 3
This is the latest version of Pakistan’s Shaheen medium-range ballistic missile, which is currently under development. It has a strike range of up to 2,750 kilometres.
• Class: Medium-Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM)
• Length: 19.metresrs
• Diameter: 1.4 metres
• Weight: Under development
• Payload Weight: Under development
• Strike Range: 2,750 kilometres
• Warhead: Nuclear, Conventional
• Service Year: Under development
11. Exocet
This is Pakistan’s anti-ship cruise missile, which has been part of the military fleet since 1975. The missile technology was acquired by Pakistan from France.
• Class: Anti-Ship Cruise Missile (ASCM)
• Length: 4.69 to 5.95 metres
• Diameter: 350 millimetres
• Weight: 655 to 870 kilograms
• Payload Weight: 165 kilograms
• Strike Range: 40 to 180 kilometres
• Warhead: 165 kilograms HE (High Explosive) Fragmentation, Semi-Armour
• Service Year: Operational since 1975
12. Ababeel
This is a medium-range ballistic missile developed by Pakistan, with a range of up to 2,200 kilometres. The missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.
• Class: Medium-Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM)
• Length: Under development
• Diameter: Estimated 1.7 metres
• Weight: Under development
• Payload Weight: Under development
• Strike Range: 2,200 kilometres
• Warhead: Nuclear, Conventional
• Service Year: Under development