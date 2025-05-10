Pakistan betrays again: Drones spotted at Kutch border, explosions heard in Srinagar, hours after ceasefire Earlier in the evening, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) at multiple locations.

New Delhi:

Hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to de-escalate tension, Pakistani drones were spotted near Harami Nala and Khavda areas at Kutch border in Gujarat. Moreover, loud explosions heard in Srinagar.

Red streaks were seen and explosions were heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid complete blackout in Srinagar.

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan also violated the ceasefire agreement along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) at multiple locations. In the wake of these developments, the Border Security Force (BSF) was directed to respond with full force to any ceasefire violations.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Army resorted to artillery shelling along the International Border in the Akhnoor, Rajouri, and RS Pura sectors. Moreover, ceasefire violations were also reported in the Palanwalla sector of Jammu.

Loud explosions were heard in Srinagar and Baramulla, where drones were shot down and suspicious Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were spotted.

Just hours before, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.



Misri also noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

He added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

Earlier in the day, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing on Saturday, where proofs of Pakistan's escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan.

While speaking to media, the Foreign Secretary said, "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion". Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya said that Pakistan's target was India's military infrastructure, LoC, IB and over 26 sites."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said," India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity." Earlier US Secretary of state Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.