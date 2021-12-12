Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bangladesh returnee tests positive for COVID in Bengal, genome sequencing underway for Omicron variant

A Bangladesh returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, following which his sample was sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he contracted the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said on Saturday. Meanwhile, four crew members of a merchant navy ship, who had tested positive for coronavirus after they arrived in Goa from South Africa, have tested negative for the Omicron variant while another sample has been sent for re-testing to Pune in Maharashtra, Goa health department officials said on Saturday. The five crew members, including two from Russia, had arrived from Cape Town. Goa has not reported any Omicron variant case so far. In Delhi, a 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Delhi, sources said on Saturday. He is admitted at the LNJP Hospital and only has weakness, they added. India on Friday reported nine Omicron variant cases, which took the tally to 31 in the country. Most of those who contracted the new strain either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people.

