Bangladesh returnee tests positive for COVID in Bengal, genome sequencing underway for Omicron variant 

So far, Omicron cases have been detected in Maharashtra, which has the highest, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Delhi.

New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2021 7:16 IST
A Bangladesh returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, following which his sample was sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he contracted the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said on Saturday. Meanwhile, four crew members of a merchant navy ship, who had tested positive for coronavirus after they arrived in Goa from South Africa, have tested negative for the Omicron variant while another sample has been sent for re-testing to Pune in Maharashtra, Goa health department officials said on Saturday. The five crew members, including two from Russia, had arrived from Cape Town. Goa has not reported any Omicron variant case so far. In Delhi, a 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Delhi, sources said on Saturday. He is admitted at the LNJP Hospital and only has weakness, they added. India on Friday reported nine Omicron variant cases, which took the tally to 31 in the country. Most of those who contracted the new strain either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people.

 

  Dec 12, 2021 7:14 AM (IST)

    India to be among a few economies to rebound strongly; impact of Omicron to be less severe: Finance Ministry report

    India will be among only a few economies in the world to rebound strongly from COVID-19 induced economic contraction of 2020-21, a Finance Ministry report said assuaging that the Omicron variant's impact on the economy will be less severe due to rapid vaccination. Real GDP in Q2 of FY2021-22 has grown by 8.4 percent YoY, recovering more than 100 per cent of the pre-pandemic output in the corresponding quarter of FY2019-20, said the monthly Economic Review prepared by the Finance Ministry.

  Dec 12, 2021 7:11 AM (IST)

    Bangladesh returnee tests positive for COVID in Bengal

    A Bangladesh returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, following which his sample was sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he contracted the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said on Saturday. The patient, a resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, was found positive for the infection on Friday and admitted to state-run Beleghata ID and BG Hospital, he said. The person has been undergoing treatment at a special ward created to isolate corornavirus positive patients returning from abroad or other states to West Bengal, the official said. His sample was collected and sent for genome sequencing.

