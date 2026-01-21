Abhishek Sharma creates world record, shatters Andre Russell's feat during IND vs NZ 1st T20I

India star batter Abhishek Sharma etched his name into the history books during the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, on Wednesday, January 21.
Abhishek turned on his beast mode in the first clash in Nagpur. He completed 5000 runs in T20 cricket with his blistering outing. Coming into the clash, he needed 82 runs to get to the milestone, and the Southpaw got there in no time as he unleashed his carnage on the New Zealand bowlers to create a T20 world record.
Abhishek completed his 5000 runs in the T20 format and has become the fastest player ever to reach there (in terms of balls). Abhishek got to the mark in 2898 balls and shattered the previous record held by Andre Russell, who had achieved the milestone in 2942 deliveries.
Fewest balls to 5000 runs in men's T20s:
2898 - Abhishek Sharma
2942 - Andre Russell
3127 - Tim David
3196 - Will Jacks
3239 - Glenn Maxwell
