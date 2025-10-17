India no more silent after terror attacks, gives apt reply through air strikes, Operation Sindoor: PM Modi PM Modi said while the earlier governments carried out reforms as compulsion, his dispensation does it with conviction and has turned every risk into reform.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that India is no more silent after terror attacks, but now gives befitting reply through air strikes, surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor. PM Modi also said that over past 11 years, India has overcome crises, moving from the ‘Fragile Five’ to a top-five economy, with inflation under 2 per cent and growth over 7 per cent.

India has grown from ‘Fragile Five’ to top-five economy

“Over the past 11 years, India has overcome crises, moving from the ‘Fragile Five’ to a top-five economy, with inflation under 2 per cent and growth over 7 per cent. From small businesses to large industries, India is self-reliant and confident… After terrorist attacks, India responds decisively with surgical strikes, air strikes, and operations like Operation Sindoor,” PM Modi said.

He said while the earlier governments carried out reforms as compulsion, his dispensation does it with conviction and has turned every risk into reform.

India has turned every reform into resilience

While addressing the NDTV World Summit, PM Modi said his government has turned every reform into resilience and every resilience into a revolution.

PM Modi underlined that India now does not remain silent after terror attacks but hits back at using surgical and air strikes.

"When wars became headlines globally, India proved naysayers wrong by continuing to march ahead as fastest growing economy," added Modi.

PM Modi says 140 crore Indians will move forward together

Asserting that India is not in a "mood to stop", he said as the world today faces various roadblocks and speed breakers, it is only natural to talk about an unstoppable India. We will neither pause nor slow down. 140 crore Indians will move forward together with full momentum. Today, India has moved from being among the fragile five to becoming one of the world's top five economies...from chips to ships, India is self-reliant and filled with confidence in every sphere," he said.

Noting that nationalisation of banks during Congress rule led to creation of "mountain of non-performing assets for banks", PM Modi said that democratisation of financial and other institutions is key driver behind unstoppable India.

"People are India's biggest strength and they can excel when there is no pressure or intervention from government. India has proved everyone wrong on digital financial infrastructure. World sees India as reliable, responsible, resilient partner and land of opportunities," he said.

