Saturday, January 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. With 14,256 new COVID cases, 152 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally climbs to 1,06,39,684

With 14,256 new COVID cases, 152 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally climbs to 1,06,39,684

There are 1,85,662 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which accounts for only 1.78 per cent of the total caseload, according to data released by the ministry.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2021 10:28 IST
With 14,256 new COVID cases, 152 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally climbs to 1,06,39,684
Image Source : PTI

With 14,256 new COVID cases, 152 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally climbs to 1,06,39,684

With 14,256 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally climbed to 1,06,39,684 on Saturday, while 1,03,00,838 patients have recuperated so far in the country, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.81 per cent, according to the health ministry.

There are 1,85,662 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which accounts for only 1.78 per cent of the total caseload, according to data released by the ministry.

The COVID-19 caseload has mounted to 1,06,39,684 and the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 1,53,184, with the novel coronavirus claiming 152 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,09,85,119 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 8,37,095 on Friday.

A Look At COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 23 4907 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 1488 878060 7146
3 Arunachal Pradesh 37 16724 56
4 Assam 2482 213398 1077
5 Bihar 2682 254359 1472
6 Chandigarh 137 20195 332
7 Chhattisgarh 5308 287040 3601
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10 3382 2
9 Delhi 2060 620693 10789
10 Goa 854 51170 758
11 Gujarat 5240 248650 4374
12 Haryana 1585 262349 3005
13 Himachal Pradesh 516 55676 970
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1098 120826 1928
15 Jharkhand 978 116116 1060
16 Karnataka 7004 915382 12190
17 Kerala 70624 803094 3564
18 Ladakh 68 9476 129
19 Lakshadweep 50 0 0
20 Madhya Pradesh 4479 244855 3780
21 Maharashtra 46146 1906827 50684
22 Manipur 197 28387 369
23 Meghalaya 128 13449 146
24 Mizoram 58 4282 9
25 Nagaland 104 11880 88
26 Odisha 1360 330757 1903
27 Puducherry 294 37857 643
28 Punjab 2324 163655 5543
29 Rajasthan 3719 309807 2756
30 Sikkim 140 5792 131
31 Tamil Nadu 5073 816205 12307
32 Telengana 3569 287899 1588
33 Tripura 34 32919 391
34 Uttarakhand 1795 92040 1629
35 Uttar Pradesh 7528 581993 8605
36 West Bengal 6470 550737 10097
Total# 185662 10300838 153184
Watch | COVID-19: Over 10 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in India

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News