Image Source : PTI With 14,256 new COVID cases, 152 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally climbs to 1,06,39,684

With 14,256 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally climbed to 1,06,39,684 on Saturday, while 1,03,00,838 patients have recuperated so far in the country, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.81 per cent, according to the health ministry.

There are 1,85,662 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which accounts for only 1.78 per cent of the total caseload, according to data released by the ministry.

The COVID-19 caseload has mounted to 1,06,39,684 and the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 1,53,184, with the novel coronavirus claiming 152 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,09,85,119 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 8,37,095 on Friday.

A Look At COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 23 4907 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1488 878060 7146 3 Arunachal Pradesh 37 16724 56 4 Assam 2482 213398 1077 5 Bihar 2682 254359 1472 6 Chandigarh 137 20195 332 7 Chhattisgarh 5308 287040 3601 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10 3382 2 9 Delhi 2060 620693 10789 10 Goa 854 51170 758 11 Gujarat 5240 248650 4374 12 Haryana 1585 262349 3005 13 Himachal Pradesh 516 55676 970 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1098 120826 1928 15 Jharkhand 978 116116 1060 16 Karnataka 7004 915382 12190 17 Kerala 70624 803094 3564 18 Ladakh 68 9476 129 19 Lakshadweep 50 0 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 4479 244855 3780 21 Maharashtra 46146 1906827 50684 22 Manipur 197 28387 369 23 Meghalaya 128 13449 146 24 Mizoram 58 4282 9 25 Nagaland 104 11880 88 26 Odisha 1360 330757 1903 27 Puducherry 294 37857 643 28 Punjab 2324 163655 5543 29 Rajasthan 3719 309807 2756 30 Sikkim 140 5792 131 31 Tamil Nadu 5073 816205 12307 32 Telengana 3569 287899 1588 33 Tripura 34 32919 391 34 Uttarakhand 1795 92040 1629 35 Uttar Pradesh 7528 581993 8605 36 West Bengal 6470 550737 10097 Total# 185662 10300838 153184

Latest India News