India reports 18,855 new COVID cases, 163 deaths in a day. Check state-wise tally

India reported 18,855 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 1,07,20,048, as per the Union Health Ministry bulletin. While the number of active cases across the nation stands at 1,71,686.
Meanwhile, 20,746 covid patients have been discharged from the hospitals in a day and so far a total of 1,03,94,352 patients have been recovered in India.
India saw 163 deaths due to the deadly contagious virus in the last 24 hours, while as many as 1,54,010 fatalities have been reported till date.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 29,28,053 people have been vaccinated in India to fight against Covid-19.
Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|4924
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1358
|878956
|7152
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|15
|16756
|56
|4
|Assam
|2038
|213952
|1081
|5
|Bihar
|1043
|256679
|1492
|6
|Chandigarh
|158
|20363
|334
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|4450
|296187
|3682
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|7
|3388
|2
|9
|Delhi
|1575
|622114
|10835
|10
|Goa
|768
|51652
|765
|11
|Gujarat
|3718
|252464
|4384
|12
|Haryana
|1240
|263347
|3014
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|339
|56043
|974
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|963
|121402
|1932
|15
|Jharkhand
|670
|116818
|1069
|16
|Karnataka
|6221
|919503
|12209
|17
|Kerala
|72634
|835046
|3682
|18
|Ladakh
|63
|9513
|129
|19
|Lakshadweep
|69
|0
|0
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|2955
|247739
|3802
|21
|Maharashtra
|44282
|1923187
|50944
|22
|Manipur
|153
|28499
|370
|23
|Meghalaya
|90
|13513
|146
|24
|Mizoram
|41
|4313
|9
|25
|Nagaland
|52
|11944
|88
|26
|Odisha
|1207
|331667
|1906
|27
|Puducherry
|291
|38035
|647
|28
|Punjab
|2079
|164937
|5590
|29
|Rajasthan
|2559
|311867
|2763
|30
|Sikkim
|104
|5847
|133
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4629
|819850
|12339
|32
|Telengana
|2537
|289987
|1596
|33
|Tripura
|21
|32936
|391
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1338
|92928
|1642
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|6230
|584752
|8642
|36
|West Bengal
|5781
|553244
|10148
|Total#
|171686
|10394352
|154010
