  India reports 18,855 new COVID cases, 163 deaths in a day. Check state-wise tally

India reported 18,855 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 1,07,20,048, as per the Union Health Ministry bulletin. 

New Delhi Published on: January 29, 2021 11:12 IST
India reported 18,855 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 1,07,20,048, as per the Union Health Ministry bulletin. While the number of active cases across the nation stands at 1,71,686. 

Meanwhile, 20,746 covid patients have been discharged from the hospitals in a day and so far a total of 1,03,94,352 patients have been recovered in India. 

India saw 163 deaths due to the deadly contagious virus in the last 24 hours, while as many as 1,54,010 fatalities have been reported till date. 

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 29,28,053 people have been vaccinated in India to fight against Covid-19. 

Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 4924 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 1358 878956 7152
3 Arunachal Pradesh 15 16756 56
4 Assam 2038 213952 1081
5 Bihar 1043 256679 1492
6 Chandigarh 158 20363 334
7 Chhattisgarh 4450 296187 3682
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 3388 2
9 Delhi 1575 622114 10835
10 Goa 768 51652 765
11 Gujarat 3718 252464 4384
12 Haryana 1240 263347 3014
13 Himachal Pradesh 339 56043 974
14 Jammu and Kashmir 963 121402 1932
15 Jharkhand 670 116818 1069
16 Karnataka 6221 919503 12209
17 Kerala 72634 835046 3682
18 Ladakh 63 9513 129
19 Lakshadweep 69 0 0
20 Madhya Pradesh 2955 247739 3802
21 Maharashtra 44282 1923187 50944
22 Manipur 153 28499 370
23 Meghalaya 90 13513 146
24 Mizoram 41 4313 9
25 Nagaland 52 11944 88
26 Odisha 1207 331667 1906
27 Puducherry 291 38035 647
28 Punjab 2079 164937 5590
29 Rajasthan 2559 311867 2763
30 Sikkim 104 5847 133
31 Tamil Nadu 4629 819850 12339
32 Telengana 2537 289987 1596
33 Tripura 21 32936 391
34 Uttarakhand 1338 92928 1642
35 Uttar Pradesh 6230 584752 8642
36 West Bengal 5781 553244 10148
Total# 171686 10394352 154010

