India reports 18,855 new COVID cases, 163 deaths in a day. Check state-wise tally

Image Source : PTI India reports 18,855 new COVID cases

India reported 18,855 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 1,07,20,048, as per the Union Health Ministry bulletin. While the number of active cases across the nation stands at 1,71,686.

Meanwhile, 20,746 covid patients have been discharged from the hospitals in a day and so far a total of 1,03,94,352 patients have been recovered in India.

India saw 163 deaths due to the deadly contagious virus in the last 24 hours, while as many as 1,54,010 fatalities have been reported till date.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 29,28,053 people have been vaccinated in India to fight against Covid-19.

Here's the state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 4924 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1358 878956 7152 3 Arunachal Pradesh 15 16756 56 4 Assam 2038 213952 1081 5 Bihar 1043 256679 1492 6 Chandigarh 158 20363 334 7 Chhattisgarh 4450 296187 3682 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 3388 2 9 Delhi 1575 622114 10835 10 Goa 768 51652 765 11 Gujarat 3718 252464 4384 12 Haryana 1240 263347 3014 13 Himachal Pradesh 339 56043 974 14 Jammu and Kashmir 963 121402 1932 15 Jharkhand 670 116818 1069 16 Karnataka 6221 919503 12209 17 Kerala 72634 835046 3682 18 Ladakh 63 9513 129 19 Lakshadweep 69 0 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 2955 247739 3802 21 Maharashtra 44282 1923187 50944 22 Manipur 153 28499 370 23 Meghalaya 90 13513 146 24 Mizoram 41 4313 9 25 Nagaland 52 11944 88 26 Odisha 1207 331667 1906 27 Puducherry 291 38035 647 28 Punjab 2079 164937 5590 29 Rajasthan 2559 311867 2763 30 Sikkim 104 5847 133 31 Tamil Nadu 4629 819850 12339 32 Telengana 2537 289987 1596 33 Tripura 21 32936 391 34 Uttarakhand 1338 92928 1642 35 Uttar Pradesh 6230 584752 8642 36 West Bengal 5781 553244 10148 Total# 171686 10394352 154010

ALSO READ | India's vaccine production capacity is best asset world has today, says UN Chief

Latest India News