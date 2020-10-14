India-Israel Bundelkhand Water Project steering committee takes important steps forward

Image Source : @DRRONMALKA TWITTER Key step taken in India-Israel Bundelkhand Water Project.

Ambassador of Israel Ron Malka to India on Wednesday informed about taking a very important step towards India-Israel Bundelkhand water project. Taking to Twitter, Malka said, "the steering committee led by Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Production Commissioner Alok Sinha and him assembled and defined tangible action items for implementing large scale model for comprehensive water management."

Earlier in August, Israel had signed an agreement over India-Israel Bundelkhand water project with the Uttar Pradesh government. Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka signed the agreement with Uttar Pradesh's Agriculture Production Commissioner Alok Sinha.

Today we took a very important step forward of our #INDIA🇮🇳 -#ISRAEL🇮🇱 BUNDELKHAND WATER PROJECT.

Moreover in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was committed to the development of drought-prone Bundelkhand region and around 500 projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore were sanctioned for improving water availability.

Observing that the benefit of water from three rivers, Ken, Betwa and Yamuna, was not reaching the Bundelkhand region, Modi said the proposed Ken-Betwa river linking project has the potential to change the fortune of the area and the Centre is in discussion with both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on this issue.

He was addressing after the virtual inauguration of college and administration buildings of Jhansi-based Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University.

"Both the Centre and the UP government are committed towards development of Bundelkhand region and restore its historic identity and past glory," Modi said.

The prime minister mentioned that before the 2019 general polls, he had promised to improve water availability in the Bundelkhand region in the next five years and several initiatives have been taken in that regard.

