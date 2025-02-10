India imposes ban on export of low-priced raw human hair below USD 65 per kg | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The Union government has imposed an export ban on raw human hair priced below USD 65 per kg, as per an official notification issued on Monday. Earlier, in January 2022, the government had placed restrictions on the export of raw human hair, requiring exporters to obtain special authorisation. The latest move tightens regulations further, effectively banning exports below the set price threshold.

"The export policy of raw human hair is amended from restricted to prohibited. However, export shall be free if Free on Board (FOB) value is USD 65 or above per kilogram," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. The decision was taken on the back of reports of smuggling of raw human hair to countries like Myanmar and China, which is hurting local industries and exports.

Major hubs of raw human hair

In India, West Bengal is the major hub for the industry besides Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Major competitors of India are China, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar. Raw human hair are mainly collected from households and temples of these states to primarily cater to the beauty market globally.

Types of hair in India

Two types of hair are collected in India - remy and non-remy hair. Remy hair, the best grade, is collected from temples where pilgrims donate their hair as part of a religious vow. This quality is mainly used to make hairpieces and wigs. Non-remy hair is household waste collected by small groups of people in villages and cities. They segregate that and sell it to dealers.

During April-November this fiscal, exports stood at USD 123.96 million, while the same stood at USD 124 million in 2023-24. It is mainly exported to Myanmar.

(With PTI inputs)