After India's Got Latent row, Centre's advisory to OTT platforms, self-regulation bodies: 'Exercise caution' The ministry of information and broadcasting has issued an advisory to OTT platforms urging stricter age-based classification of content.

After an episode of the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' sparked massive controversy across the country, the Centre has reiterated the Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021 to the OTT platforms. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to over-the-top (OTT) platforms and self-regulatory bodies and asked them to adhere to the IT Rules-2021 while publishing content and include stricter adherence to the age-based classification of content.

Centre's advisory comes after the Supreme Court suggested regulation of content on social media platforms. In a related hearing, the Supreme Court highlighted the "vacuum" in law when it comes to sharing content on platforms such as YouTube and said "all kinds of things were going on".

Asked authorities to take appropriate action

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting further asked self-regulatory bodies of OTT platforms to take appropriate proactive action for violation of the Code of Ethics by the platforms. The ministry said it has received complaints from Members of Parliament, statutory organisations and public grievances regarding the alleged spread of obscene, pornographic and vulgar content published by certain publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms) and social media.

"In view of the above it is advised that the OTT platforms adhere to the various provisions of applicable laws, and the Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021 while publishing content on their platforms, including stricter adherence to the age-based classification of content prescribed under the Code of Ethics," the advisory said.

It said the Code of Ethics, inter-alia, require OTT platforms not to transmit any content that is prohibited by law, undertake age-based classification of content, based on general guidelines provided in the Schedule to the Rules, implement access control mechanism for 'A' rated content to restrict access to such content by a child, and also exercise due caution and discretion.

"In this regard it is stated that Part-IIl of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, interalia, provide for a Code of Ethics for OTT platforms, and a three level institutional mechanism for redressal of grievances relating to violation of the Code of Ethics," the advisory reads.