India eases Attari border curbs, grants relief to stranded Pakistani citizens on humanitarian grounds

Amritsar:

Amid the strict border restrictions post-Pahalam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has granted relief to Pakistani citizens stranded in India, allowing them to return to their country via the Attari border. The development comes despite an earlier order to completely suspend all movement and trade across the border starting May 1.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier issued a directive to halt all civilian and commercial activities at the Attari border which triggered concerns among those caught in transit, especially Pakistani nationals with valid travel documents. However, in a show of humanitarian sensitivity, the Indian government has now allowed the border to remain open for Pakistani nationals needing to return home due to valid reasons.

Seveal Pakistanis reach Attari border

On Thursday morning, several people had arrived at the Attari border unaware of the revised movement status. The Border Security Force (BSF) initially held back their exit due to a lack of formal communication, but with the latest clearance from the authorities, the process for their departure has now resumed. With the revised order now in place, Pakistani nationals at the border expressed relief and gratitude, as they were once again permitted to leave.

Amid tightened security measures, a significant number of Indian and Pakistani nationals crossed borders between the two countries during the period from April 24 to April 30. According to official data, a total of 926 Pakistani citizens returned to their home country while 1,841 Indian nationals made their way back to India in the last one week.

Details of Indian and Pakistani citizens crossing Attari border in the last one week:

Date India to Pakistan Pakistan to India May 24, 2025 28 105 May 25, 2025 191 287 May 26, 2025 81 342 May 27, 2025 237 116 May 28, 2025 145 275 May 29, 2025 104 491 May 30, 2025 140 225 Total 926 1,841

India-Pakistan tensions post-Pahalgam attack

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 innocent people, India took a series of measures, including the immediate shutdown of the Attari land-transit post, used for the movement of certain kinds of goods. In retaliation, Pakistan also announced that all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan, is suspended forthwith. The Indian government has also revoked 14 out of the 16 visa categories previously available to Pakistani nationals. The Ministry of External Affairs is reportedly reviewing the status of one of the remaining two visa types, signalling the possibility of further diplomatic tightening. Meanwhile, security agencies across the country have also been instructed to take firm action against Pakistani nationals residing illegally within India.

