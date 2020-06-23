Rajnath Singh to not meet Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid LAC face-off

Image Source : FILE PHOTO India denies Chinese media claim of meet between Rajnath Singh and his counterpart in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites.

"Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will attend Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow on Wednesday, and likely hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh over resolving border tensions," China's state run 'Global Times' quoted sources as saying.

Singh, who is attending the victory day parade in Moscow, arrived in Russia on Monday evening for a three-day visit.

The development comes as India and China attempt to de-escalate tensions at the Line of Actual Control following bloody clashes last week in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

On Monday, another round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China concluded at Moldo after nearly 11 and a half hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army stated that the Corps Commander-level talks were held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. Mentioning that there was a mutual consensus to disengage, it elaborated that the modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed.

