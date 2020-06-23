Tuesday, June 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Rajnath Singh to not meet Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid LAC face-off

Rajnath Singh to not meet Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid LAC face-off

Amid tensions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's contingent has made it clear that the former will not meet his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Russia.

Manish Prasad Manish Prasad @manishindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2020 21:00 IST
India denies Chinese media claim of meet between Rajnath Singh and his counterpart in Moscow
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

India denies Chinese media claim of meet between Rajnath Singh and his counterpart in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites.

"Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will attend Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow on Wednesday, and likely hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh over resolving border tensions," China's state run 'Global Times' quoted sources as saying.

Singh, who is attending the victory day parade in Moscow, arrived in Russia on Monday evening for a three-day visit.

The development comes as India and China attempt to de-escalate tensions at the Line of Actual Control following bloody clashes last week in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

On Monday, another round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China concluded at Moldo after nearly 11 and a half hours. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Army stated that the Corps Commander-level talks were held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. Mentioning that there was a mutual consensus to disengage, it elaborated that the modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X