India records 22,273 new COVID cases in 24 hours, tally at 1.01 cr; active cases drop to 2.81 lakh

India on Saturday registered 22,273 new cases of Covid-19 and 251 deaths in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. With over 22,000 fresh infections, the country's total tally has now surged to 10,169,118.

The number of people who have recuperated from coronavirus touched 97,40,108 with 22,274 new discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 95.78%. The country's death toll is now at 1,47,343, while the fatalities rate stands at 1.45%.

The country's active coronavirus cases have dropped further to 2.81 lakh. Now, there are 2,81,667 active coronavirus cases in the country, which comprises 2.77% of the total tally.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,71,59,289 samples have been tested up to 25 December with 8,53,527 samples being tested on Friday.

In the past day, most Covid-related deaths were seen in Maharashtra, which is the second-highest in the country. Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,431 new coronavirus infections and 71 new death in 24 hours. The state has maximum overall Covid cases 19,13,382, and fatalities 49,129 in India.

Meanwhile, the new Covid-19 variant that's been spreading in the United Kingdom appears to be more contagious and will likely lead to higher levels of hospitalizations and deaths next year, a new study showed.

A Look At Coronavirus Statewise Tally

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 69 4781 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3861 869478 7091 3 Arunachal Pradesh 168 16454 56 4 Assam 3422 211381 1033 5 Bihar 5504 242068 1373 6 Chandigarh 345 18686 314 7 Chhattisgarh 14759 255257 3263 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 3357 2 9 Delhi 7267 603758 10414 10 Goa 980 48826 728 11 Gujarat 10631 225206 4268 12 Haryana 4750 252545 2858 13 Himachal Pradesh 4347 48809 902 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3414 114353 1861 15 Jharkhand 1587 111351 1016 16 Karnataka 13527 888917 12044 17 Kerala 64203 664951 2930 18 Ladakh 209 9020 126 19 Madhya Pradesh 10461 222403 3536 20 Maharashtra 57955 1806298 49129 21 Manipur 1352 26247 344 22 Meghalaya 294 12940 135 23 Mizoram 134 4036 8 24 Nagaland 274 11544 77 25 Odisha 2636 323378 1853 26 Puducherry 349 36936 629 27 Punjab 4707 154845 5269 28 Rajasthan 11700 289375 2657 29 Sikkim 417 5142 125 30 Tamil Nadu 9129 790965 12048 31 Telengana 6618 276244 1529 32 Tripura 169 32672 385 33 Uttarakhand 5510 81871 1463 34 Uttar Pradesh 16159 555544 8279 35 West Bengal 14749 520470 9536 Total# 281667 9740108 147343

