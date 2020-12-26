Saturday, December 26, 2020
     
India records 22,273 new COVID cases in 24 hours, tally at 1.01 cr; active cases drop to 2.81 lakh

The number of people who have recuperated from coronavirus touched 97,40,108 with 22,274 new discharges in the last 24 hours, while the country's death toll is now at 1,47,343.

New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2020 9:59 IST
India on Saturday registered 22,273 new cases of Covid-19 and 251 deaths in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. With over 22,000 fresh infections, the country's total tally has now surged to 10,169,118.

The number of people who have recuperated from coronavirus touched 97,40,108 with 22,274 new discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 95.78%. The country's death toll is now at 1,47,343, while the fatalities rate stands at 1.45%.

The country's active coronavirus cases have dropped further to 2.81 lakh. Now, there are 2,81,667 active coronavirus cases in the country, which comprises 2.77% of the total tally.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,71,59,289 samples have been tested up to 25 December with 8,53,527 samples being tested on Friday.

In the past day, most Covid-related deaths were seen in Maharashtra, which is the second-highest in the country. Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,431 new coronavirus infections and  71 new death in 24 hours. The state has maximum overall Covid cases 19,13,382,  and fatalities 49,129 in India.

Meanwhile, the new Covid-19 variant that's been spreading in the United Kingdom appears to be more contagious and will likely lead to higher levels of hospitalizations and deaths next year, a new study showed.

A Look At Coronavirus Statewise Tally

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 69 4781 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 3861 869478 7091
3 Arunachal Pradesh 168 16454 56
4 Assam 3422 211381 1033
5 Bihar 5504 242068 1373
6 Chandigarh 345 18686 314
7 Chhattisgarh 14759 255257 3263
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 3357 2
9 Delhi 7267 603758 10414
10 Goa 980 48826 728
11 Gujarat 10631 225206 4268
12 Haryana 4750 252545 2858
13 Himachal Pradesh 4347 48809 902
14 Jammu and Kashmir 3414 114353 1861
15 Jharkhand 1587 111351 1016
16 Karnataka 13527 888917 12044
17 Kerala 64203 664951 2930
18 Ladakh 209 9020 126
19 Madhya Pradesh 10461 222403 3536
20 Maharashtra 57955 1806298 49129
21 Manipur 1352 26247 344
22 Meghalaya 294 12940 135
23 Mizoram 134 4036 8
24 Nagaland 274 11544 77
25 Odisha 2636 323378 1853
26 Puducherry 349 36936 629
27 Punjab 4707 154845 5269
28 Rajasthan 11700 289375 2657
29 Sikkim 417 5142 125
30 Tamil Nadu 9129 790965 12048
31 Telengana 6618 276244 1529
32 Tripura 169 32672 385
33 Uttarakhand 5510 81871 1463
34 Uttar Pradesh 16159 555544 8279
35 West Bengal 14749 520470 9536
Total# 281667 9740108 147343

