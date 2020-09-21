India records 86,960 COVID-19 cases & 1,130 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 54-lakh mark

India on Monday registered a records spike of 86,960 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 54 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 87,882. The total case tally stands at 54,87,580 including 10,03,299 active cases while total recoveries stand at 43,96,399 .
The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 31 million mark, while the deaths have increased to almost 960,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,799,044 and 199,474, respectively, according to the CSSE. India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,400,619, while the country's death toll soared to 86,752.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|9
|16
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2927
|10608
|57
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7
|128
|4
|Assam
|582
|1795
|14
|5
|Bihar
|376
|1857
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|90
|372
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|364
|1572
|13
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|21
|16
|9
|Delhi
|33
|3742
|37
|10
|Goa
|139
|537
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|186
|1204
|17
|12
|Haryana
|271
|2547
|29
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|136
|81
|4
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|751
|692
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|243
|1247
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|521
|8611
|101
|17
|Kerala
|1949
|2751
|16
|18
|Ladakh
|20
|25
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|336
|2216
|27
|20
|Maharashtra
|6236
|26408
|455
|21
|Manipur
|124
|44
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|73
|30
|23
|Mizoram
|5
|12
|24
|Nagaland
|22
|81
|25
|Odisha
|302
|4018
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|123
|347
|27
|Punjab
|121
|2225
|56
|28
|Rajasthan
|187
|1664
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|43
|3
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|250
|5206
|60
|31
|Telengana
|937
|2230
|9
|32
|Tripura
|417
|654
|6
|33
|Uttarakhand
|10
|875
|13
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|920
|6584
|94
|35
|West Bengal
|158
|2958
|61
|Total#
|7525
|93356
|1130