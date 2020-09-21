India records 86,960 COVID-19 cases & 1,130 deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 54-lakh mark

Image Source : AP India records XXXXX COVID-19 casees; XXXX deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 52-lakh mark

India on Monday registered a records spike of 86,960 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 54 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 87,882. The total case tally stands at 54,87,580 including 10,03,299 active cases while total recoveries stand at 43,96,399 .

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 31 million mark, while the deaths have increased to almost 960,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,799,044 and 199,474, respectively, according to the CSSE. India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,400,619, while the country's death toll soared to 86,752.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 16 2 Andhra Pradesh 2927 10608 57 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 128 4 Assam 582 1795 14 5 Bihar 376 1857 3 6 Chandigarh 90 372 4 7 Chhattisgarh 364 1572 13 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 16 9 Delhi 33 3742 37 10 Goa 139 537 9 11 Gujarat 186 1204 17 12 Haryana 271 2547 29 13 Himachal Pradesh 136 81 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 751 692 14 15 Jharkhand 243 1247 2 16 Karnataka 521 8611 101 17 Kerala 1949 2751 16 18 Ladakh 20 25 19 Madhya Pradesh 336 2216 27 20 Maharashtra 6236 26408 455 21 Manipur 124 44 2 22 Meghalaya 73 30 23 Mizoram 5 12 24 Nagaland 22 81 25 Odisha 302 4018 10 26 Puducherry 123 347 27 Punjab 121 2225 56 28 Rajasthan 187 1664 14 29 Sikkim 43 3 3 30 Tamil Nadu 250 5206 60 31 Telengana 937 2230 9 32 Tripura 417 654 6 33 Uttarakhand 10 875 13 34 Uttar Pradesh 920 6584 94 35 West Bengal 158 2958 61 Total# 7525 93356 1130

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage