India reports 44,059 single-day COVID cases, 511 fatalities; tally crosses 91 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A woman passenger wearing a protective suit, waits for a train at New Delhi station, Monday, Nov 2, 2020. The daily positivity rate rose to 12.69% on Sunday as Delhi reported 5,664 new Covid-19 cases from 44,623 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 91,39,866 on Monday as the country reported 44,059 new cases, while the recoveries surged to 85,62,642, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The death toll reached 1,33,738 with 511 more fatalities, while total active coronavirus cases mounted to 4,43,486, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The national recovery rate was recorded at 93.68 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.17 crore samples have been tested up to November 22 with 10,75,326 samples being tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

