India reports nearly 40,000 new Covid cases in a day; tally reaches 1,15,14,331. Check state-wise list

With 39,726 new cases, the COVID-19 tally has reached 1,15,14,331 on Friday, out of which 2,71,282 are active cases, as per the Union Health Ministry's daily bulletin. The Covid death toll has reached 1,59,370 in India as 154 more people lost their lives due to the deadly contagious virus in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, over 20,000 people were recovered and discharged. The total number of coronavirus recovery has reached 1,10,83,679, with 20,654 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,370,507), Kerala (1,094,294), Karnataka (962,339), Andhra Pradesh (892,269), and Tamil Nadu (861,429).
Here is the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|4967
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1694
|883642
|7186
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|16783
|56
|4
|Assam
|1627
|215146
|1099
|5
|Bihar
|364
|261240
|1554
|6
|Chandigarh
|1330
|21903
|359
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5299
|310503
|3915
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|26
|3417
|2
|9
|Delhi
|2702
|631375
|10948
|10
|Goa
|805
|54556
|812
|11
|Gujarat
|5310
|271433
|4430
|12
|Haryana
|3740
|269812
|3083
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|935
|58090
|1011
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1008
|124972
|1977
|15
|Jharkhand
|599
|119160
|1094
|16
|Karnataka
|10239
|940968
|12407
|17
|Kerala
|25698
|1066259
|4435
|18
|Ladakh
|44
|9691
|130
|19
|Lakshadweep
|179
|459
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|5616
|261531
|3893
|21
|Maharashtra
|154036
|2163391
|53080
|22
|Manipur
|28
|28922
|373
|23
|Meghalaya
|30
|13824
|148
|24
|Mizoram
|17
|4417
|11
|25
|Nagaland
|7
|12127
|91
|26
|Odisha
|630
|335857
|1918
|27
|Puducherry
|214
|39233
|673
|28
|Punjab
|13320
|183557
|6172
|29
|Rajasthan
|2851
|318132
|2791
|30
|Sikkim
|46
|6013
|135
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5811
|843999
|12564
|32
|Telengana
|2265
|298120
|1662
|33
|Tripura
|12
|33041
|391
|34
|Uttarakhand
|672
|95665
|1704
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2014
|595150
|8751
|36
|West Bengal
|3188
|565670
|10298
|Total#
|252364
|11063025
|159216