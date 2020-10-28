India records 43,893 new coronavirus cases, 508 deaths in a day; tally inch closer to 80-lakh mark

Image Source : FILE India records 43,893, 508 deaths in a day; tally inches closer to 80-lakh markCoronavirus Cases in India

India on Wednesday recorded about 43,893 new cases of deadly coronavirus in a day, pushing caseload to above 79 lakh mark. With 508 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 1,20,010, according to the health ministry figures published 8 am on Tuesday. New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after nearly 3 months.

With this, India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 7,990,322. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.50 per cent. Total active cases stood at 6,10,803 which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said. As many as 72,59, 509 people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.,

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total 10,54,87,680 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 27th October. Of these 10,66,786 samples were tested on Tuesday

The COVID-19 pandemic in India is showing a declining trend, except for in two to three states, the government said while noting it is "particularly noteworthy" vis-a-vis some countries in the northern hemisphere where a severe increase in the intensity of the virus' spread is being seen.

Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi have reported a rise in the number COVID-19 cases during festivals, the health ministry had said on Monday.

The country's infection tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,864,811, while the country's death toll soared to 1,18,534.

A LOOK AT STATEWISE TALLY

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 198 3997 58 Andhra Pradesh 28770 773548 6606 Arunachal Pradesh 2174 12182 35 Assam 14891 188587 908 Bihar 9355 201942 1058 Chandigarh 633 13230 222 Chhattisgarh 22093 153654 1861 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 50 3176 2 Delhi 25786 327390 6312 Goa 2517 39433 582 Gujarat 13716 150513 3690 Haryana 10154 147566 1737 Himachal Pradesh 2511 17782 293 Jammu and Kashmir 7296 83485 1444 Jharkhand 5666 93368 872 Karnataka 75442 719558 10947 Kerala 93848 302017 1352 Ladakh 691 5216 71 Madhya Pradesh 10857 154222 2890 Maharashtra 134657 1470660 43348 Manipur 4223 13057 144 Meghalaya 1514 7471 81 Mizoram 315 2212 0 Nagaland 1838 6792 33 Odisha 15331 266105 1259 Puducherry 3758 29990 588 Punjab 4219 123047 4125 Rajasthan 16233 169962 1853 Sikkim 245 3530 65 Tamil Nadu 29268 671489 10956 Telengana 17890 213466 1315 Tripura 1796 28153 344 Uttarakhand 4080 55663 1001 Uttar Pradesh 26652 438521 6904 West Bengal 37190 310086 6546 Total# 625857 7201070 119502

