India records 43,893 new coronavirus cases, 508 deaths in a day; tally inch closer to 80-lakh mark

With this, India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 7,990,322. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.50 per cent. Total active cases stood at 6,10,803 which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said.

New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2020 10:28 IST
India on Wednesday recorded about 43,893 new cases of deadly coronavirus in a day, pushing caseload to above 79 lakh mark. With 508 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 1,20,010, according to the health ministry figures published 8 am on Tuesday. New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after nearly 3 months.

With this, India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 7,990,322. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.50 per cent. Total active cases stood at 6,10,803 which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said. As many as 72,59, 509 people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.,

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total 10,54,87,680 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 27th October. Of these 10,66,786 samples were tested on Tuesday

The COVID-19 pandemic in India is showing a declining trend, except for in two to three states, the government said while noting it is "particularly noteworthy" vis-a-vis some countries in the northern hemisphere where a severe increase in the intensity of the virus' spread is being seen.

Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi have reported a rise in the number COVID-19 cases during festivals, the health ministry had said on Monday.

The country's infection tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,864,811, while the country's death toll soared to 1,18,534.

A LOOK AT STATEWISE TALLY

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 198 3997 58
Andhra Pradesh 28770 773548 6606
Arunachal Pradesh 2174 12182 35
Assam 14891 188587 908
Bihar 9355 201942 1058
Chandigarh 633 13230 222
Chhattisgarh 22093 153654 1861
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 50 3176 2
Delhi 25786 327390 6312
Goa 2517 39433 582
Gujarat 13716 150513 3690
Haryana 10154 147566 1737
Himachal Pradesh 2511 17782 293
Jammu and Kashmir 7296 83485 1444
Jharkhand 5666 93368 872
Karnataka 75442 719558 10947
Kerala 93848 302017 1352
Ladakh 691 5216 71
Madhya Pradesh 10857 154222 2890
Maharashtra 134657 1470660 43348
Manipur 4223 13057 144
Meghalaya 1514 7471 81
Mizoram 315 2212 0
Nagaland 1838 6792 33
Odisha 15331 266105 1259
Puducherry 3758 29990 588
Punjab 4219 123047 4125
Rajasthan 16233 169962 1853
Sikkim 245 3530 65
Tamil Nadu 29268 671489 10956
Telengana 17890 213466 1315
Tripura 1796 28153 344
Uttarakhand 4080 55663 1001
Uttar Pradesh 26652 438521 6904
West Bengal 37190 310086 6546
Total# 625857 7201070 119502

 

 

