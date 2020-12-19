India’s COVID tally crosses 1 crore-mark with 25,153 new cases; death toll at 1,45,136

India's coronavirus tally breached the 1 crore mark on Saturday as the country recorded 25,153 new cases in 24 hours. India comes in second place, after the United States, in terms of Covid cases at 10,004,599, while the country's death toll soared to 1.45 lakh. With 347 more deaths reported in a day, the total fatality rose to 1,45,136 so far.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,50,712, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.46 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day. The total active cases in the country stand at 3,08,751 which comprises 3.09 % of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,00,90,514 samples have been tested up to December 18, of which 11,71,868 were conducted on Friday.
A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|96
|4712
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4377
|866359
|7070
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|234
|16322
|55
|4
|Assam
|3539
|210700
|1011
|5
|Bihar
|5370
|238316
|1341
|6
|Chandigarh
|535
|18139
|305
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|17488
|244247
|3163
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10
|3350
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11419
|593137
|10219
|10
|Goa
|961
|48170
|718
|11
|Gujarat
|12360
|216683
|4220
|12
|Haryana
|6577
|247097
|2803
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5974
|44784
|867
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4244
|111628
|1833
|15
|Jharkhand
|1707
|109891
|1008
|16
|Karnataka
|15399
|879735
|11989
|17
|Kerala
|59043
|632065
|2757
|18
|Ladakh
|473
|8655
|124
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11876
|213801
|3453
|20
|Maharashtra
|61471
|1778722
|48574
|21
|Manipur
|1835
|25371
|334
|22
|Meghalaya
|586
|12470
|133
|23
|Mizoram
|160
|3943
|7
|24
|Nagaland
|554
|11205
|73
|25
|Odisha
|2729
|320947
|1829
|26
|Puducherry
|316
|36731
|623
|27
|Punjab
|5981
|151119
|5170
|28
|Rajasthan
|13058
|281372
|2599
|29
|Sikkim
|304
|5012
|123
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|9781
|782915
|11954
|31
|Telengana
|6942
|272370
|1510
|32
|Tripura
|265
|32501
|378
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6067
|77803
|1399
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|17955
|546087
|8154
|35
|West Bengal
|19065
|504353
|9277
|Total#
|308751
|9550712
|145136