India’s COVID tally crosses 1 crore-mark with 25,153 new cases; death toll at 1,45,136

Image Source : AP India’s COVID tally crosses 1 crore-mark

India's coronavirus tally breached the 1 crore mark on Saturday as the country recorded 25,153 new cases in 24 hours. India comes in second place, after the United States, in terms of Covid cases at 10,004,599, while the country's death toll soared to 1.45 lakh. With 347 more deaths reported in a day, the total fatality rose to 1,45,136 so far.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,50,712, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.46 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day. The total active cases in the country stand at 3,08,751 which comprises 3.09 % of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,00,90,514 samples have been tested up to December 18, of which 11,71,868 were conducted on Friday.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 96 4712 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 4377 866359 7070 3 Arunachal Pradesh 234 16322 55 4 Assam 3539 210700 1011 5 Bihar 5370 238316 1341 6 Chandigarh 535 18139 305 7 Chhattisgarh 17488 244247 3163 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10 3350 2 9 Delhi 11419 593137 10219 10 Goa 961 48170 718 11 Gujarat 12360 216683 4220 12 Haryana 6577 247097 2803 13 Himachal Pradesh 5974 44784 867 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4244 111628 1833 15 Jharkhand 1707 109891 1008 16 Karnataka 15399 879735 11989 17 Kerala 59043 632065 2757 18 Ladakh 473 8655 124 19 Madhya Pradesh 11876 213801 3453 20 Maharashtra 61471 1778722 48574 21 Manipur 1835 25371 334 22 Meghalaya 586 12470 133 23 Mizoram 160 3943 7 24 Nagaland 554 11205 73 25 Odisha 2729 320947 1829 26 Puducherry 316 36731 623 27 Punjab 5981 151119 5170 28 Rajasthan 13058 281372 2599 29 Sikkim 304 5012 123 30 Tamil Nadu 9781 782915 11954 31 Telengana 6942 272370 1510 32 Tripura 265 32501 378 33 Uttarakhand 6067 77803 1399 34 Uttar Pradesh 17955 546087 8154 35 West Bengal 19065 504353 9277 Total# 308751 9550712 145136

