Still many issues outstanding, relationship with China not normal yet: Centre

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said that a normal relationship cannot be established with China until all the issues are resolved. Addressing the ICC Annual Session & AGM in Delhi, Shringla said, "We still have some outstanding issues despite several rounds of talks with China & will obviously not be in a normal relationship with China, until everything is resolved".

Speaking of the India-China standoff in Ladakh, Shringla said, "Last year, we saw that China maintained an aggressive posture & attempted multiple transmissions along our border in eastern Ladakh. It wasn't conducive to peace & security, as a result of which, we were not able to conduct normal relations"

China continues to be an economic partner, but we need to evaluate whether we are overextended in terms of supply chains, investment tie-ups, & technology, keeping our larger strategic & security interests, he said.

"We've to contend with China's rise. Our objective to restart ties with China in 1988 was to allow trading, commercial, scientific, and technological ties, along with people-to-people contacts, without the border issue", he added.

