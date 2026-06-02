India, Bangladesh set for crucial Delhi talks as fencing, infiltration and security dominate agenda

New Delhi:

Security vigilance has been significantly heightened along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal as authorities accelerate land surveys and prepare for fencing work in vulnerable and sensitive areas. The move is part of a broader effort to strengthen border management and curb illegal cross-border activities.

Against this backdrop, a high-level bilateral meeting between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh's Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be held in New Delhi from June 8 to 11. The talks will take place at the BSF Headquarters in the CGO Complex and are expected to focus on key security and border management concerns.

The Bangladeshi delegation, comprising 12–15 senior officials, will be led by the Director General of BGB and include the Additional Directors General for Operations and Intelligence, along with Inspector General-rank officers.

While the meeting is part of the routine annual coordination mechanism between the two border guarding forces, it comes at a particularly important time amid evolving regional and political dynamics. The previous edition of the talks was held in Bangladesh and was attended by then BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary.

Illegal infiltration expected to dominate discussions

Preventing illegal infiltration is likely to be the central agenda item during the four-day interaction. India has consistently raised concerns regarding cross-border infiltration with both the BGB and the Bangladesh government.

Officials are hopeful that the changing political environment will pave the way for enhanced cooperation and more effective coordination between the two nations on border security issues.

Key issues on the table

Apart from infiltration, both sides are expected to deliberate on a range of critical concerns, including:

Border demarcation and land-related disputes

Security of border villages

Measures to curb drug trafficking

Joint action against cattle smuggling

Crackdown on networks involved in forged documentation and cross-border touts

Joint strategy for enhanced border security

The BSF and BGB are also expected to discuss a coordinated strategy to increase surveillance in sensitive sectors. Additional vigilance may be introduced at six Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) and other strategically important border locations.

The overarching objective is to strengthen operational coordination and effectively counter infiltration, smuggling, and other illegal activities.

Special focus on porous and challenging border zones

Particular attention will be given to porous stretches where physical fencing remains difficult due to geographical constraints. Riverine areas, regions with strong water currents, and difficult terrain are expected to feature prominently in discussions.

Both sides are likely to explore alternative security mechanisms, including the enhanced deployment of technology and optimal utilization of manpower.

Recommendations to be submitted to Home Ministry

A detailed report outlining the outcomes, recommendations, and future course of action emerging from the meeting will be submitted to India's Ministry of Home Affairs for further consideration and implementation.

Amit Shah likely to review border preparedness

Sources indicate that Union Home Minister Amit Shah may visit forward posts along the India-Bangladesh border around June 15. During the proposed visit, he is expected to review the overall security architecture, assess progress on fencing projects and evaluate measures being taken to strengthen border protection.

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