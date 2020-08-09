Independence Day celebrations: Indian Armed Forces Band gives musical performance at North Block | Watch

Image Source : ANI Indian Armed Forces (Tri-Service) Band gives musical performance at North Block ahead of Independence Day.

Ahead of the 74th Independence Day and part of its ongoing celebrations, the Indian Armed Forces (Tri-Service) Band gave a musical performance at North Block on Sunday.

#WATCH Delhi: During the ongoing celebration of the 74th Independence Day, the Indian Armed Forces (Tri-Service) Band gave a musical performance at North Block pic.twitter.com/vB4DbBKkI0 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Meanwhile, security has been tightened after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCASsounded a security alert for airports and other civil aviation installations ahead of Independence Day celebrations, following continuous threat perception received from central security agencies.

BCAS issued an advisory to the states, airports, airlines, CISF, Airports Authority of India (AAI) to enhance the existing security measures at all civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, Air Force stations, helipads, flying schools and aviation training institutes.

Entry of visitors to the airports and sale of visitors entry tickets will be banned with effect from August 12 to August 25.

The advisory comes in the wake of the continuous threat to the civil aviation sector received from central security agencies. The stepped-up security is to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during Independence Day celebrations.

