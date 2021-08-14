75th Independence Day: Our National Anthem has a shorter version too? Know lesser known facts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The National Anthem is one of the most defining symbols of India, inculcating a patriotic spirit among every citizen.

Independence Day 2021: The National Anthem of India was composed and penned down by Rabindranath Tagore. The hymn is one of the most defining symbols of India, inculcating a patriotic spirit among every citizen. But do you know, there is a shorter 20-second version of the anthem to be played on certain occasions? This is not all, there are several other peculiar elements of the National Anthem that also come with guidelines from the Home Ministry. Here are some of the unknown facts the National Anthem.

The National Anthem of India is played or sung on various occasions. Instructions have been issued from time to time about the correct versions of the Anthem, the occasions on which these are to be played or sung, and the need for paying respect to the anthem by observance of proper decorum on such occasions.

Here are some rules that you must know concerning National Anthem:

Whenever the Anthem is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention. While this sounds a pretty common instruction, what many don't know is that the obligation doesn't hold up in case of a movie or documentary screening. "when in the course of a newsreel or documentary the Anthem is played as a part of the film, it is not expected of the audience to stand as standing is bound to interrupt the exhibition of the film and would create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity of the Anthem", the instruction Home Ministry reads.

The full national anthem is supposed to last for 52 seconds, as opposed to several instances where it lasts for about 54 seconds. The word 'full' here signifies that there actually exists a shorter version of the anthem that only lasts for 20 seconds.

Jana-gana-mana-adhinayaka jaya he

Bharata-bhagya-vidhata.

Jaya he, jaya he, jaya he,

Jaya jaya jaya jaya he

The above-mentioned lines are what comprise the shorter version. The short version of the Anthem shall be played when drinking toasts in Messes, the directives read.

The full version of the anthem is supposed to be sung on Civil and Military investitures, during parades, on the arrival of the President at formal State functions and other functions organized by the Government and mass functions and on his departure from such functions, immediately before and after the President addresses the Nation over All India Radio, among other such instances.

The directives also have instructions on mass singing of the National Anthem. On all occasions when the National Anthem is sung, the full version shall be recited accompanied by mass singing.



