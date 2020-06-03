In PICS: When Cyclone Nisarga hit India

Image Source : PTI NDRF personnel clear uprooted trees from a road following gusty winds as Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall, at Alibag, in Raigad. Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Maharashtra's coastal town of Alibag, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon

After hitting the Maharashtra coast near Alibaug with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone 'Nisarga' weakened into intensity in the evening and moved towards north-east Maharashtra, sparing Mumbai and other areas.

Here is a selection of pictures as Cyclone Nisarga made its presence felt:

Image Source : PTI A house damaged during Cyclone Nisarga, at Roha in Raigad, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Maharashtra's coastal town of Alibag, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon

Image Source : PTI Destruction and damage caused by cyclone Nisarga, at Chinchwad in Pune, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Maharashtra's coastal town of Alibag, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon

Image Source : PTI A view of the rough sea in Kozhikode, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after the cyclonic storm Nisarga made landfall at Alibaug on the Maharashtra coast at around 1 pm

Image Source : PTI A tree fell on a house after rains and strong winds triggered by Cyclone Nisarga, in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, Wednesday

Image Source : PTI Passersby look at a bus that skidded on the Western Express highway during heavy rain, in Santacruz, Mumbai, Wednesday

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said losses have been reported from coastal Konkan and some other regions.

He said and orders have been issued to carry out spot inspections to assess the damages caused by the cyclone.

"The unity exhibited by the people will help bring Maharashtra out of all crises," the CM said in a statement. He also expressed grief over the two deaths reported from the state due to the cyclone-related incidents. "Thanking all who protected Maharashtra along with Mumbai in the face of the Nisarga cyclone which had hovered over Maharashtra at a time when the state is already grappling with COVID-19.

"But we all warded it (the cyclone crisis) off. The people and administration fought hard and mitigated the intensity of the crisis," the chief minister said.

Thackeray said Maharashtra has blessings of Mumbadevi of Mumbai and Lord Vitthala of Pandharpur.

He said the state cannot thank enough its civic officials, district administrations, disaster management authority and medical squads for their work during the cyclone crisis.

"None can withstand the fury of nature, but Maharashtra is united and strong in the face of crisis and the cyclone has shown this. This unity will help us bring the state out of all the crises, Thackeray said.

(with PTI inputs)

