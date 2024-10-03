Weather update: Heavy rain predicted for West Bengal, Odisha as low-pressure forms over Bay of Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha and West Bengal.

IMD Weather update: The IMD has predicted heavy rains for West Bengal and Odisha as a low-pressure area formed over the north Bay of Bengal on Friday. The weather office said under the influence of the weather system, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the sub-Himalayan districts till Saturday, with the possibility of very heavy rain at one or two places.

The low-pressure system is expected to cause heavy downpour in the south Bengal districts on Friday, the Met Department said. Landslides may also be triggered by heavy rain in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, it said.

Squally wind reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph will prevail over north and adjoining Bay of Bengal, along and off West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts till Friday, it said, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period.

Meanwhile, the weather office in neighbouring Odisha forecast light to moderate rainfall in isolated parts of the state during the next four days.

“However, there is no fear of heavy rainfall during the upcoming festival days,” said Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers could occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and the coastal areas on Friday, she said. Similar weather conditions would continue for another three days, Mohanty said.

(With inputs from PTI)