IMD weather update: Heatwave to intensify in Delhi-NCR, heavy rainfall predicted in these states | Check here

The scorching heat in parts of India has been broken by welcome showers in several states, especially in the southern region, offering much-needed relief to residents. However, the situation seems to be quite the opposite in the northern parts of the country as regions like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh continue to grapple with rising temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave is likely to hit western and eastern Rajasthan between April 17 and 19. People in Delhi-NCR can expect hot and dry conditions to persist, with temperatures hovering around 40°C (maximum) and 25°C (minimum) on Thursday. Despite some cloud cover, no major relief from the heat is expected in the national capital till April 18.

Meanwhile, the eastern and northeastern states are bracing for intense rainfall. On April 17, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds (reaching speeds of 50–60 km/h) is likely in parts of Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, and the Gangetic region of West Bengal. Additionally, Arunachal Pradesh has been put on a continuous rainfall alert from April 20 to 22.

Rain forecast for the next 24 hours

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms over the next five days in several southern states including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Karnataka. Gusty winds may accompany the showers in some areas, it added.

Furthermore, April 18 and 19 could see heavy rainfall at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. Also, eastern Rajasthan may experience dust storms and thundershowers on April 17, as per the weather department.

Uttar Pradesh weather today

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to see light rainfall and easterly winds throughout the day. Places like Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Chandauli, and Mirzapur in eastern UP could receive light showers, while western UP may witness light drizzles as well, as per the India Meteorological Department.

