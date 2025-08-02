IIT Bombay student dies by suicide after jumping from hostel building Earlier, a fourth-year B Tech student died by suicide in his hostel room on the IIT Kharagpur campus in West Bengal. The incident took place on July 18 when Ritam Mondal (21) went to take a rest in his room after his dinner. His hostel mate said the student looked normal, as per PTI.

Mumbai:

A 26-year-old IIT Bombay student on Saturday died by suicide after jumping from the hostel building. The deceased, identified as Rohit Sinha, was pursuing his fourth year in Meta Science. He was a resident of Delhi.

According to the Powai Police, the student jumped from the terrace of the hostel. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident reportedly occurred around 2:30 am.

A police official stated that at the time of the incident, another student, who also resides in the hostel, was on the terrace talking on his phone when Rohit jumped.

An ADR has been registered at the Powai Police Station and further investigation is underway.

IIT Kharagpur suicide case

A fourth-year B Tech student died by suicide in his hostel room on the IIT Kharagpur campus in West Bengal. The incident took place on July 18 when Ritam Mondal (21) went to take a rest in his room after his dinner. His hostel mate said the student looked normal, as per PTI.

Police were informed the next morning when there was no response after repeated knocks at Mondal’s door. The cops broke open the door with the help of college security guards, only to find the student hanging.

Sharda University suicide case

A second-year BDS student died by suicide in the girls' hostel of Greater Noida's Sharda University on Saturday night. Knowledge Park Kotwali police, which reached the spot on receiving the information, took the body in its custody and sent it for post-mortem. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the family members of the student also reached the spot.

The police also discovered a suicide note from the student's room. The girl has accused a female and a male teacher of the dental department of mental harassment. As soon as the news of the student's suicide spread, angry students created a ruckus in the hostel premises late at night and raised slogans against the university administration.