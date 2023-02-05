IGI: Passenger held with Rs 50 lakh worth Dollars, Euros hidden in clothes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The passenger was supposed to take an Indigo Airlines flight to Bangkok.

A Bangkok-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying foreign currency worth about Rs 50 lakh by concealing them in clothes kept in his baggage, officials said on Sunday. The man was intercepted by security personnel at terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during security checks around 10:30 am on Saturday.

The personnel on duty noticed suspicious images of the currency notes on the X-ray scanner and hence decided to probe further. The passenger was supposed to take an Indigo Airlines flight to Bangkok, a senior officer said.

A cache of Euro 51,800 and USD 5,000, valued at about Rs 50 lakh, was recovered from a bunch of clothes kept in his baggage, he said. The passenger was handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation as he could not furnish a valid reason for carrying such a huge amount of cash, the officer said.

ALSO READ | Union govt to implement Digi Yatra initiative at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada airports: AAI Chairman

Latest India News