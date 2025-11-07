IAF to conduct major military exercise in northeast from November 13-20; NOTAM issued India has launched Exercise Trishul 2025, a major military drill involving the Army, Navy and Air Force, along the western border with Pakistan. The exercise began on October 30 and will continue in multiple phases until 10 November.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to hold a large-scale military exercise in northeast India from November 13 to November 20. The exercise will involve all major fighter aircraft, air defense units and integrated defense systems.

To ensure the safety of civilian air traffic during the drills, the IAF has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) covering the entire northeastern sector.

The primary aim of the exercise is to test the IAF’s deployment readiness and rapid response capability along India’s borders with China, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh. Advanced fighter jets such as the Sukhoi-30 MKI, Rafale, Mirage-2000, Tejas and Jaguar will take part in the maneuvers.

India holds ‘Trishul 2025’ tri-service drill near Pakistan border

India has launched Exercise Trishul 2025, a major military drill involving the Army, Navy and Air Force, along the western border with Pakistan. The exercise began on October 30 and will continue in multiple phases until 10 November. Activities are spread across Gujarat and Rajasthan, with the main focus in the Kutch region of Gujarat — an area close to the Sir Creek boundary, often regarded as a sensitive zone.

This is the biggest military exercise since India conducted Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. The aim is to strengthen coordination, improve combat readiness and enhance joint operations among the three services.

The Indian Army has deployed T-90 tanks, Akash and BrahMos missile systems and Prachand attack helicopters. The Air Force is demonstrating its air power with Rafale and Su-30MKI fighter jets, supported by Sea Guardian and Heron drones. Meanwhile, the Navy has positioned Kolkata-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class frigates and fast-attack vessels along the western coastline.

India strengthens military ties with Thailand and Russia through joint exercises

India recently conducted significant military engagements with Thailand and Russia to enhance defence cooperation and operational synergy.

The 14th edition of the India–Thailand joint military exercise, Maitree, concluded in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district, where troops from both nations worked together to improve interoperability and gain a deeper understanding of each other’s operational tactics, combat drills and standard procedures.

In addition, India took part in a multilateral joint military exercise in Russia held from September 10 to 16.