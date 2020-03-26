IAF sets-up its first lab to undertake coronavirus testing; nine quarantine labs established across country

Image Source : PTI A file photo of an IAF base

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday announced the institution of the first IAF laboratory in the country to undertake the testing of coronavirus, which will be among nine quarantine facilities set-up at nodal bases across the country. "Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) has been designated as the first laboratory in the IAF to undertake COVID-19 testing," the IAF said in a statement.

All measures and directives issued by the government towards containing the spread of COVID-19 have been strictly enforced across all IAF stations, the release stated.

"The Indian Air Force continues to take measures to provide all possible assistance to civil administration across the country in containing the spread of COVID-19. The IAF has created nine quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each at nodal IAF bases across the country," the release noted.

(With PTI inputs)