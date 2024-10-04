'China building infrastructure at LAC but India has Israel-like capabilities to...': IAF Chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh

New Delhi: Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Friday said India possesses capabilities similar to Israel to strike enemies, referring to India's Balakot airstrikes in 2019. He was referring to Israel's recent campaign against the armed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, where senior commanders and the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah were assassinated.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh asserted the importance of air power to protect national security interests from adversaries. He said India has capabilities similar to Israel to target enemies, citing Balakot as an example while emphasising that the Indian Air Force requires more to establish itself as a dominant power. The officer said India is working on the Kusha System, an Extended Range Air Defence System (ERADS), similar to Israel's Iron Dome.

"We need technology like the Iron Dome. We don't have all the technology but we are working on procuring them. We will receive more weapons to protect all vital installations and we have to set priorities," he added. Singh also spoke about problems in supply chains but said India was taking care of it very well.

'China rapidly developing infrastructure along LAC'

Speaking about the situation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, the Air Chief Marshal said China was rapidly developing infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and India was also upgrading its infrastructure in Ladakh. He said India has 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCAs) and is looking to acquire 97 Mark 1 and Mark 2 aircrafts soon.

The Indian Air Force also has a long-range weapon in the pipeline. Singh asserted that the Air Force spent Rs 56,000 crore for the procurement of Mark II LCAs, radars, missiles and other weapons. It is also in the process of introducing a medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) and the Akash missile system.

He also laid a particular emphasis on self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) and 'Make in India' initiative for preparing a robust Indian air defence and respond to foreign adversaries.

India ready to take on any intrusion: Air Chief

The Air Force Marshal further asserted that India was ready to take on any intrusion in the country with radars activated 24/7 and all aircraft on alert. He said India is beefing up on new advanced landing grounds and airfields like Nyoma in southern Ladakh.

Speaking on aerial offensive and defensive systems, AP Singh said India is currently buying counter-drone systems and modern technology to fight with. The delivery of Tejas aircraft has been delayed but if 24 aircraft are produced every year then the Air Force won't have any problems.

India is also awaiting Russia's S400 surface-to-air missile systems, the delivery of which has been delayed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia has already delivered three units of the long-range missile systems to India under a $5.5 billion deal. Singh said Russia has promised to deliver two more systems by next year.

Air Chief Marshal Singh assumed charge as the new chief of the Indian Air Force on Monday. An accomplished fighter pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience, the senior officer will be succeeding incumbent Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari who retired from service after helming the force for three years.

ALSO READ | China willing to work with India to advance bilateral ties, says envoy as border talks continue

ALSO READ | Who is Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah's likely successor targeted by Israeli strikes?