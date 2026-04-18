IAF Chief AP Singh flies advanced US F-15EX Eagle II, boosts India-US defence ties

New Delhi:

Chief of the Indian Air Force Amar Preet Singh, took a major step in strengthening defence ties by flying in one of the United States’ most advanced fighter jets during his visit to Nevada. He undertook a familiarisation flight in the Boeing F-15EX Eagle II at Nellis Air Force Base on April 9, alongside a US Air Force pilot.

The flight gave the Indian Air Chief a direct understanding of the aircraft’s capabilities and how it supports modern air warfare. The F-15EX is among the latest and most advanced fighters in the US fleet, designed for air superiority and long-range missions.

Talks to deepen military cooperation

During the visit, Singh also held discussions with senior US Air Force officials, including David C Epperson. The talks focused on expanding joint exercises and improving coordination between the two air forces.

The aim is to build stronger teamwork, share knowledge, and improve how both countries operate together, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

Focus on future and technology

The visit highlighted the importance both nations place on defence cooperation. Discussions included better use of advanced technology, improving joint operations, and supporting each other’s modernisation efforts.

Senior US leaders also appreciated India’s growing role in joint military exercises and regional security.

Everything about the F-15EX Eagle II

The F-15EX Eagle II is a powerful multirole fighter developed by Boeing. It can fly at very high speeds, carry heavy weapons, and operate in complex combat environments. With advanced radar, digital systems, and strong payload capacity, the aircraft is designed for a wide range of missions, from air defence to precision strikes.

The visit reflects the growing partnership between India and the United States in defence and security. Both sides are working towards closer cooperation, aiming to ensure stability and security in the region.