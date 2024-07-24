IAF's 29 Agniveervayu to conduct first-ever all-women drill at India Gate on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN AIR FORCE/X/FILE PIC A new batch of Agniveervayu

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said 29 Agniveervayu women from the IAF will come together to form the first-ever all-women drill team and perform at the India Gate complex on Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26.

Their precision, discipline, and unwavering spirit are set to inspire and awe, IAF said in a statement.

"Join us in celebrating this groundbreaking moment, be part of a performance that symbolises strength, unity and the breaking of new ground accompanied by Air Force Band" IAF's post on X read.

The event will take place 4.30 pm to 6.45 pm at Inda Gate New Delhi on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti'.

25 years of Kargil war: IAF recalls 'Op Safed Sagar'

Meanwhile, a few days ago (on July 14) the IAF recalled the force's contribution in the Kargil war 25 years ago during which it flew thousands of strike missions and helicopters sorties to bolster the Army's efforts in fighting against the adversary.

To commemorate the silver jubilee of the victory in the 1999 Kargil war, the Indian Air Force has been celebrating 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti' at Air Force Station Sarsawa from July 12-26, honouring the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, the ministry of defence said in a statement.

A spectacular air show was organised that included display by the Akash Ganga Team and aerial displays by Jaguar, Su-30 MKI and Rafale fighter aircraft.

