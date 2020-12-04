Image Source : PTI/FILE Police personnel conduct a flag march ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, near the historic Charminar in Hyderabad, on Nov 25.

The TRS has taken an initial lead as counting of votes polled in Tuesday's Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) municipal polls was underway on Friday amid tight security. Counting of votes cast in all 150 divisions began at 8 am at 30 places in the city with Telangana State Election Commission deploying over 8,000 personnel. The authorities have arranged 150 counting halls with 14 tables in each hall. State Election Commissioner C Parthasarthy said a counting supervisor and two assistants are deployed at each table.

GHMC Results: Full list of winning candidates

1. Mehdipatnam: AIMIM ex-Mayor GHMC, Mohammed Majid Hussain, wins

2. Yousufguda: TRS candidate Rajkumar Patel wins

3. AS Rao Nagar: Congress candidate Sirisha Reddy Singi Reddy wins

4. Mettuguda division: TRS candidate Rasuri Sunitha wins

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders and traffic restrictions were imposed around counting centres. Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police imposed a ban on victory rallies for next 48 hours.

Out of a total 74.67 lakh voters, 46.55 per cent has cast their votes in 149 divisions on Tuesday. There were 1,925 postal ballots. Polling in one division was stopped due to discrepancy in ballot paper and re-poll was held on Thursday. A total of 1,122 candidates are in the fray.

The bitterly contested elections saw a high-decibel campaign with the participation of several central ministers and top national leaders of BJP.

Latest India News