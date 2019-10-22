Image Source : PTI Hyderabad cops books prisoner for attacking jail official

A prisoner has been booked for allegedly attacking the jail warden at the Chanchalguda central prison here, police said on Tuesday.

Goli Rajesh, a prisoner convicted in a theft case was recently shifted to the prison from Warangal and he attacked Head Warden Satyanarayana as his name was not cleared for a telephone call which he was entitled for, on time, police Inspector N Satyanarayana said.

The warden sustained minor bruises on his cheek and a case under IPC section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) was registered against the prisoner, he added.

