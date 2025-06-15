Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa aircraft Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner returns to Frankfurt base mid-air Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad received a message that the flight was returning to Frankfurt some time after it took off from Germany.

New Delhi:

A Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt returned to its base mid-air, sources said on Sunday. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, part of Lufthansa’s long-haul fleet.

However, the reasons for the aborted flight were not immediately known. Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad received a message that the flight was returning to Frankfurt some time after it took off from Germany.

Was expected to arrive Hyderabad on Monday

According to the website flightaware.com, flight LH752 departed Frankfurt at 2:15 PM and was originally expected to land in Hyderabad at 6:00 AM on Monday.

“We checked with the airline and it has been confirmed that there was allegedly a bomb threat and that is why it was diverted,” an official at Hyderabad airport said, reported The Hindu.

Aviation incident comes close on the heels of Ahmedabad crash

The incident comes days after the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad which claimed the lives of 241 onboard with only one survivor while also causing fatalities on ground. The accident involved Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, which crashed soon after the take-off on Thursday afternoon.