'Hum ghar mein ghus kar maarenge': PM Modi reiterates India's stance on tackling Pakistan-sponsored terrorism PM Modi's choice of visiting the Adampur base of the India Air Force also sends out a message following Pakistani claim of destroying the prized S-400 air defence system in the station, which is home to India's key military platforms.

Adampur (Jalandhar):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur airbase in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with air force personnel, who have been instrumental in making India's Operation Sindoor a thumping success. Addressing the Air Force personnel, PM Modi reiterated India's tough stand on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, saying, "Hum Ghar Main Ghuske Maarenge." (It roughly translates into "We'll take the attack to your home, referring to Pakistan.)

'Ghar main ghus kar maarenge': PM Modi

Emphasising India's successful anti-terror campaign, PM said, "We have dusted them off. The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani army. We gave them a message that there is no place in Pakistan where the terrorists could live peacefully. ‘Hum Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Marenge."

PM Modi, in his address at the Adampur airbase, said, "When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy's fort, when our missiles reach the target with a whizzing sound, the enemy hears 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When we light up the sun even at night, the enemy sees 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

"When our armies blow away the threat of nuclear blackmail, then only one thing resonates from the sky – 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. All of you have made millions of Indians proud and have made every Indian's mother proud; you have created history, and I have come among you this morning to see you," PM Modi added.

'No nuclear blackmail anymore': PM Modi highlights paradigm shift

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Modi had on Monday sternly warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and sent a clear message to the world: terror and trade, terror and talks cannot go together.

"Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism and our unwavering pledge for justice. It is the new normal.

'Operations only kept in abeyance': PM Modi's clear message to Pakistan

We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, and the future will depend on their behaviour," Modi said in a 22-minute address.

The Indian Air Force on Monday said all its military bases and systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any further missions if the need arises. Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said the Indian military's fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure, but it was a "pity" that the Pakistani army chose to bat for the terrorists.