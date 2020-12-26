Image Source : FILE/PTI HSRP challan: 205 people fined for driving without high-security registration plates in Delhi

At least 205 challans were issued on Saturday as the Delhi government continued its drive against vehicles without high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers.

"A limited enforcement-cum-sensitisation drive is continuing. Less number of challans were issued in the last three days considering the Christmas festival," an officer said. About nine enforcement teams were deployed in some parts of the city under the drive.

As per court orders, installation of high-security registration number plates and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court suggested to the city government to give more time to people to obtain colour-coded fuel stickers and HSRP before imposing a fine on them. The vehicles without HSRP and stickers are being fined Rs 5,500.

Earlier this week, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot asked stakeholders to provide unique reference numbers to complaints related to the affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on vehicles and resolve the grievances in three-four working days. The minister directed the officials to streamline the overall grievance mechanism and assign a unique reference number to each complaint.



The Supreme Court has instructed all the states to ensure the affixation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on vehicles for increased security and easy identification of fuel types, the Transport Department said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

