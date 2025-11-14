OPINION | How Al-Falah University became a den of terrorists The second i20 car was used by Dr Umar for the suicide attack near Red Fort. The third one, an Ecosport car was recovered from a village near Al-Falah university. Sleuths of National Investigation Agency and other security agencies are camping at Al-Falah medical college.

The latest disclosures about the diabolical terror plot hatched by some doctors of Al-Falah University are disturbing. Their secret plan to carry out serial blasts has been revealed from Dr Muzammil’s diary seized by investigators from Al-Falah University. Dr Muzammil’s girlfriend Dr Shaheen’s diary details how ‘Operation Hamdard’ was to be launched to recruit Muslim girls to carry out destruction. Four teams consisting of eight doctors were formed and four cars were purchased. Explosives and detonators were ready and the dates for carrying out blasts had been fixed.

The blasts were to be carried out in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Lucknow on December 6 (Babri demolition day) and in Delhi on January 26 (Republic Day). It was timely action by security agencies that foiled the plan of this white collar module. Till now, seven arrests have been made. From Lucknow, Dr Shaheen’s brother Dr. Parvez was detained, while Dr Arif was arrested from Kanpur. Security agencies are on the lookout for Dr Muzammil’s brother Dr Muzaffar and a red corner lookout notice has been issued.

It was also revealed that Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar had accompanied Dr Muzaffar on his visit to Turkiye. Later, Dr Muzaffar fled India. His location is now said to be somewhere in Afghanistan. Police have recovered the fourth car purchased by Dr Shaheen from Al-Falah University in Faridabad. This car was meant for carrying out blast. There is no gainsaying the fact that this ‘white collar’ module of doctors had made Al-Falah University their center of terror activities. Out of the four cars, Dr Shaheen had purchased two and Dr Umar had bought the other two cars. It was Dr Shaheen’s car which was first seized after AK-47 rifle and explosives were found in the vehicle.

The second i20 car was used by Dr Umar for the suicide attack near Red Fort. The third one, an Ecosport car was recovered from a village near Al-Falah university. Sleuths of National Investigation Agency and other security agencies are camping at Al-Falah medical college. They are questioning university staff about this terror module. Room no 13 and Room No. 4 in Building No. 17 of the medical college were being used by Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar respectively. Some chemicals, digital data, other devices and pen drives have been seized from these rooms. Investigators believe that Dr Muzammil, Dr Shaheen and Dr Umar were stealing chemicals from the medical college lab for preparing explosives from ammonium nitrate.

The question is: how was this going on without the knowledge of university authorities? Naturally, the needle of suspicion has now fallen on Al-Falah university, its management and its funding. Enforcement Directorate has now started to check the sources of funding for this university and all transaction records are being checked. Dr Muzammil’s diary that has been seized has several code words and there is mention of two dates : November 8 and 12. There are names of nearly two dozen people, mostly from J&K and Faridabad. The planning for carrying out the blasts was going on since last two months.

Mohammed Razi, who acts as adviser to the charitable trust that runs Al-Falah University has said that the management is fully cooperation with investigation agencies . The trust chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui is also in tough with the investigation agencies. Mohammed Razi clarified that questions that are being raised about Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui’s background are immaterial because judiciary has given him a clean chit in all cases.

Al-Falah University’s clarification may carry some weight, but it is yet to reply to how chemicals were taken out from the medical college campus for making explosives. Association of Indian Universities has cancelled the membership of Al-Falah university with immediate effect and has asked the university not to use the logo of AIU in its communications. It has also been revealed that Al-Falah university was falsely claiming A Grade rating from NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). NAAC has clarified that neither did Al-Falah ever applied for any rating, nor was any rating given to the university. NAAC has issued a show cause notice to the university. Its website was down on Thursday.

How can any clean chit be given to Al-Falah University under such circumstances? Why was there no check about the background of doctors who were dismissed from service on charges of indiscipline and sedition in Kashmir, but were given jobs in this university? How come Maulana Ishtiaq used to visit Al-Falah regularly to radicalize the doctors and there was nobody to stop the cleric? How come nearly 2,900 kg of explosives were stored in a village near the university, cars were kept ready inside the campus for carrying out blasts and the management did not know about all this?

Al-Falah University became the center of an active terror module, doctors were given jobs, they collected money, took chemicals from the medical college to make explosives, and yet none from the management knew about it? This cannot be termed a coincidence, it was a brazen act. The key actor in this module was Dr Shaheen, whose brother Dr Parvez who was working in Integral University, Lucknow, has been arrested. Dr Parvez resigned from his job three days before the Delhi blast. Anti-Terror Squad of UP police is now checking the background of nearly 60 students hailing from Kashmir, who are studying in Integral University.

Another doctor Dr Arif, hailing from Kashmir and working in LPS Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery in Kanpur as resident doctor, has also been detained by police. Dr Farooq, from Kashmir, working in the gynaecology department of G S Hospital in Hapur, UP, has been detained. He had done his MBBS and MD from Al-Falah university. Dr Arif’s name cropped up during interrogation of Dr Muzammil. Dr Shaheen’s diary entries reveal that her Jaish-e-Mohammed handlers had given her the code word ‘Madam Surgeon’. The plot to carry out serial blasts was named ‘Operation Hamdard’. ‘Madam Surgeon’ was supposed to recruit Muslim girls for jehad. The chat box mentions ‘Team D’. It refers to the muddle of doctors including Dr Shahin and Dr Muzammil.

During chats, code words like ‘heart specialist’, ‘eye specialist’, ‘physician’ were used. ‘Medicine stock’ was used for small weapons, ‘Operation Theater’ was used for locations that were recced. Police have collected evidence that Dr Shaheen was in regular touch with Jaish-e-Mohammee chief Masood Azhar’s sister Sadia Azhar. It was Sadia who had given the task of Operation Hamdard to Dr Shaheen. India TV political editor Devendra Parashar has reported that links to Delhi blast have been found in Pakistan, Pak Occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan. One of the handlers in touch with the doctors as Faisal Ashfaq Butt, who is presently in Afghanistan. The module was also in touch with two other handles Dr Hashim and Dr Ukasa, and their locations are in foreign countries.

The arrested doctors had created two groups on Telegram channel – Farzandan-e-Darul Uloom Deoband and Qafila-e-Gurba. They were using Telegram channel for money transactions too. There are no doubts that Pakistan has a clear hand in running a terror centre in AL-Falah university. The handlers were cleverly radicalizing doctors. When well-read people become terrorists, they become more dangerous. It is very difficult to extract vital info from them.

To avoid Pakistan being drawn into this terror network, the ISI handlers opted for Turkiye, whose government always sides with Pakistan on international forums. During Operation Sindoor, drones manufactured in Turkiye were used against India. Our valiant forces destroyed all the drones. In a similar manner, each agent of terrorism will be eliminated too. We must have faith in our security agencies. They will soon expose the Pakistan connection and the terrorists and their masterminds will be punished.

