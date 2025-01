Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

The Indian health agency, Directorate General of Health Services, on Friday said that the outbreak of HMPV in China is like any other virus that causes colds and there is no need to be alarmed about it. Dr Atul Goel from the DGHS said that there is no need to panic over the Human Metapneumovirus. Earlier, an official said that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country.