Monday, August 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Congress involved in creating economic anarchy, hatred against India: BJP on Hindenburg report

Congress involved in creating economic anarchy, hatred against India: BJP on Hindenburg report

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Hindenburg report was released on Saturday, there is uproar on Sunday so the capital market is destabilized on Monday.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2024 13:14 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ravi Shankar Prasad

On Hinderburg report, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday alleged that the Congress wants the Indian stock market to crash as the ruling party slammed the Opposition over short-seller Hindenburg Research's latest allegations of financial misconduct against the Adani Group. Ravi Shankar Prasad also claimed that the Congress is "involved in creating economic anarchy" and "hatred against India".

He said after being rebuffed by the people of India, the Congress party, its allies and the toolkit gang have conspired together to usher in economic anarchy and instability in India.

The former law minister went on to add that the Hindenburg report was released on Saturday, there is uproar on Sunday so the capital market is destabilized on Monday. he added that India is a safe, stable and promising market in the shares as well. 

"It is SEBI's legal responsibility to ensure that the market runs smoothly...When SEBI issued a notice against Hindenburg, after completing its entire inquiry in July, which was done under the supervision of the Supreme Court, then without giving any answer in favour of its defence, they have made this attack, a baseless attack," he said. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement