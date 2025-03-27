Himachal weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for rain, light snowfall and thunderstorm today Himachal weather updates: The minimum temperatures saw an appreciable rise and Keylong was the coldest at night recording a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius while Bilaspur was hottest during the day with a high of 34.6 degrees Celsius.

Himachal weather updates: Rain and snowfall are likely to hit a few places in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday (March 27), with the weather department issuing a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in four districts. Keylong and Gondhla in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district received traces of snow, while drizzle was witnessed in Kukumseri in the past 24 hours since Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi today. Light rain and snowfall are likely in a few parts of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts and isolated places in Shimla, Una, Bilapsur and Hamirpur districts on Thursday (March 27), the Met said.

The minimum temperatures saw an appreciable rise and Keylong was the coldest at night recording a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius while Bilaspur was hottest during the day with a high of 34.6 degrees Celsius. There was no significant change in the maximum temperatures. Himachal Pradesh has received 75.7 mm of rain from March 1 to 26 against a normal of 100.9 mm, a deficit of 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, tourists rejoice among a thick layer of snow covering areas near the North and South portals of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, built at an altitude of 10,040 feet.

Amandeep Kaur from Punjab's Amritsar said, "The view here is captivating, and the natural beauty is worth seeing... It is no less than heaven. Everyone should definitely come here... Atal Tunnel is built really well... You can come here very smoothly. There is no danger of any kind...".