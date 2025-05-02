Himachal’s Kullu district receives bomb threat, police, security personnel on high alert In view of the bomb threat, the Kullu District Disaster Management Authority has alerted all authorities, including the police and security personnel.

Shimla:

The Office of Deputy Commissioner & Chairman District Disaster Management Authority on Friday said that a bomb threat was received through email targeting different locations in District Kullu, including government officers and public places, within 24 hours. In view of this threat, the District Disaster Management Authority has alerted all authorities, including the police and security personnel.

Last month, one similar bomb threat emails was received by the offices of deputy commissioners (DC) in Chamba and Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. The threatening emails affected the work for the entire day.

As soon as the information was received, the DC offices were evacuated in both towns, and security was beefed up. Police personnel with sniffer dog squads, searched both complexes thoroughly but found nothing.

Giving details, Hamirpur DC Amarjeet Singh stated that the threat was taken seriously, and the police were directed to investigate.